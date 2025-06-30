YouthMonth: Leaders of tomorrow are catalysts of change today - Magogodi Litlhakanyane, Bowmans

Magogodi Litlhakanyane, football fan and candidate attorney at Bowmans, describes herself as a “dedicated and driven aspiring attorney with a deep interest in justice, social impact and – admittedly – a passionate admiration for the rising talent in FC Barcelona’s squad.”

Magogodi Litlhakanyane, candidate attorney at Bowmans

Having graduated from the University of Witwatersrand with her LLB at the end of 2024, she says “My academic and personal journey has been guided by a desire to contribute meaningfully to society and the economy through the rule of law.”

Drawn to the legal industry because of its diversity, Litlhakanyane says she looks forward to engaging with a variety of industries as the opportunities will allow her to align her career with her broad range of interests.

“More than that, I believe the law is a powerful force in everyday life, with the unique ability to shape decisions, protect rights, and influence the direction of entire communities and businesses,” she continues.

“I am eager to be part of that mechanism — one that not only interprets and applies the law but also helps guide meaningful and responsible leadership in both legal and commercial arenas.”

This Youth Month, we chat to Litlhakanyane further about the roles we play in shaping the world we live in, and the transformative force of education.

What is the significance of Youth Day to you, as a young attorney?

As an aspiring attorney, two principles guide me - a steadfast commitment to upholding the law and a deep desire to contribute to a greater sense of order in society - because without order, justice cannot prevail.

Youth Day serves as a powerful reminder that I have a meaningful role to play in shaping the world I want to live in. It honours those who came before us—young people who stood up against injustice and paved the way for change. Their courage laid the foundation, and now it is our turn to carry the torch.

I am reminded that I have not only the responsibility but also the tools to continue that legacy.

What do you feel is the most important piece of legislation impacting youth that has been passed in the last 40 years?

The Higher Education Act 101 of 1997. Knowledge is one of the most enduring and empowering assets a person can possess - it cannot be taken away or diminished by others.

While we each possess a natural degree of intellect, education serves as a transformative force that expands and refines that intellect beyond measure. In many ways, our ability to think critically, reason and grow intellectually defines who we are and shapes the impact we have on the world.

What is one of the liberties you are grateful for today that weren't available to - or were hard-won by - earlier generations?

Freedom of speech.

Why is it so important for the youth of today to get involved in societal change?

We are not just the leaders of tomorrow; we are the catalysts of change today. As the youth, we represent the future we aspire to create, and our active participation in shaping society is both necessary and inevitable. Through our voices, actions and commitment to justice, we contribute meaningfully to building the society we want to live in.

Older generations often comment that the youth today "have it easy", but it's not necessarily true. What are some of the challenges youths are currently experiencing that other generations might not understand?

Two challenges that come to mind are the rapid advancement of technology - which presents incredible opportunities but also significant challenges, particularly for those who are not equipped to navigate it - as well as the economic uncertainty caused by high youth unemployment rates and the rising cost of living.

Share one piece of advice given to you by an elder...

Time is one of the most valuable assets we possess – and in law its significance is even more pronounced.