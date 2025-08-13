While the sector has predominantly been male-dominated in South Africa and abroad, the need for female empowerment in this field has never been more crucial, especially as the world moves towards a more varied and inclusive workforce. One fact is becoming clear as we face the challenges of sustainable energy transitions and pursue greater innovation: women's empowerment is fundamental to the future of energy.

Image credit: Lara Lepic on Dupe Photos

Candice Oliver, country head for human resources (HR) Africa at Wärtsilä, offers a powerful perspective on this vital issue.

Having started her Wärtsilä journey 12 years ago as an HR generalist, Oliver’s role within the company has evolved into a leadership role across Africa, which underscores the transformative potential of fostering inclusive environments.

Challenges

“Working in this field allows one to contribute to the development of sustainable and reliable energy sources, which has a significant impact on society,” she shares.

However, the path to progress is not without its challenges.

Oliver candidly acknowledges the hurdles women face in the workplace, including the persistent struggle for work-life balance, the double standards that demand women “prove themselves much more than men,” and the lack of robust networking and role models.

These challenges are not unique to the energy sector, but their impact is acutely felt in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

Yet, Oliver’s vision for the future is one of profound optimism and tangible action.

“A diverse workforce brings a variety of perspectives, which can lead to more innovative solutions and better decision making,” she emphasises.

“Studies have shown that companies with higher gender diversity tend to perform better financially. For instance, gender diverse companies are 21% more likely to have above-average profitability.”

This commitment extends beyond mere numbers. It’s about creating a workplace culture that truly empowers women.

Inclusive leadership

Oliver highlights the importance of inclusive leadership, equal career opportunities, and celebrating individual strengths.

She also advocates for practical steps employers can take, such as setting clear goals, encouraging open communication, creating supportive policies, providing mentorship programmes, and investing in training programmes that focus on leadership and negotiation skills.

The energy sector, in particular, stands to gain immensely from increased female participation.

According to Stellenbosch University, South Africa has seen gradual progress in this area; however, the numbers remain low — only 13% of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Manufacturing) graduates are women, and just 7% of engineers registered with ECSA are women.

Oliver emphasises the importance of exposing young girls to engineering and energy careers early on to change this narrative.

The benefits of having more women in leadership positions are many.

Women leaders often demonstrate transformational leadership styles, bringing different perspectives and approaches that lead to better performance and improved team collaboration.

Moreover, their visibility inspires the next generation and creates mentorship opportunities, fostering greater retention and employee engagement.

Mentorship

Mentorship, in particular, has been a cornerstone of Oliver's career.

“It kickstarts your professional development, you gain confidence and often leads to a broader self-discovery,” she explains.

Her approach to mentoring emphasises empowering mentees to take ownership of their growth, sharing her experiences, and introducing them to key stakeholders.

To Oliver, increasing women’s participation in the energy sector is not just beneficial, it is essential; it’s a strategic imperative.

“Where women are given the opportunity, it will drive efficiency in remarkable ways,” Oliver asserts.

“Empowering women in the energy sector can greatly contribute to economic growth by unlocking new sources of expertise, talent and creativity.”

For young women considering a career in the energy sector, Oliver’s advice is clear.

“Ask questions, be confident in your ideas and thoughts and always understand the impact of your work on others.”

The energy sector is an ever-changing landscape, at the forefront of renewable trends, offering diverse career opportunities and meaningful investments for the future.

As South Africa navigates its energy challenges, embracing female empowerment is not just a moral imperative; it’s a strategic necessity.

By creating inclusive environments, fostering mentorship, and championing diversity, we can unlock the full potential of our workforce and build a sustainable energy future for all.