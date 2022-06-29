South Africa
ESG
    #WomensMonth: Michelin’s Mangie Magadagela is leading the charge

    Maroefah SmithBy Maroefah Smith
    5 Aug 2025
    We're starting Women's Month on Bizcommunity's ESG and Sustainability portal with a woman blazing a trail in the sustainability space, Michelin's Mangie Magadagela.
    Michelin's Mangie Magadagela. Image supplied.
    Michelin's Mangie Magadagela. Image supplied.

    Pioneering the mining sector, Mangie Magadagela, the sustainability leader and norms and regulations manager at Michelin, takes charge with an unwavering commitment to creating long-lasting relationships and innovating disruptive solutions in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

    Taking a break from her groundbreaking sustainability projects, she lets us in on the secret to being a great leader, how we can accelerate gender equality and what initiatives she’s most proud of (so far).

    What inspired you to pursue a career in your field?

    I have always been curious about how things work and passionate about solving problems.

    Engineering gave me the technical foundation to think critically and innovate, while my pursuit now in BCom Law allows me to navigate legal and commercial aspects of business.

    Together, these fields equip me to contribute meaningfully to industries that are both complex and dynamic.

    As a woman, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

    One of the biggest challenges has been navigating male-dominated environments where I’ve had to prove my competence constantly.

    I overcame this by building confidence through continuous learning, completing different short courses to develop my skills and myself, and by consistently delivering results that speak for themselves.

    What do you think is the secret to being a great leader?

    A great leader empowers others, listens actively, and leads with purpose and consistency. Leadership is also about continuous growth and staying grounded in your values.

    How do you work to empower other women?

    I believe in creating safe spaces where women feel heard and supported. I mentor young women, share opportunities, and speak openly about my experiences so others know that their dreams are valid and achievable.

    What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

    I am proud of leading a recycling project focused on end-of-life tyres in the mining industry. I successfully developed and implemented a proof of concept that demonstrated the viability of the solution.

    The project not only aligned with sustainability goals but also gained buy-in from several mining companies, who expressed their willingness to invest in it.

    I believe it was successful because it addressed a real industry challenge with an innovative and practical approach, backed by data and stakeholder engagement

    What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in your industry?

    Don’t be afraid to take up space. Speak up, stay curious, and invest in your personal development.

    Know that your voice and your perspective matter; bring them to every table you sit at.

    How can we accelerate action for gender equality in South Africa?

    We need to move from intent to impact by holding organisations accountable, promoting women into leadership roles, and investing in education and mentorship programmes.

    Structural change begins with commitment at every level.

    Finally, if you could meet yourself as a little girl, what would you tell her?

    You are enough, just as you are. Keep dreaming big, asking questions, and never let anyone dim your light.

    One day, your courage and curiosity will open doors you didn’t even know existed.

    About Maroefah Smith

    After studying media and writing at the University of Cape Town, Maroefah dived head-first into publishing. Going on to write more than 50 pieces in digital (Bizcommunity) and print media (Seventeen Magazine). While her primary interests are beauty and fashion, she is incredibly adaptable and can take on any topic - from AI to zoology.
