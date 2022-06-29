Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Wunderman ThompsonSilversoftAdvertising Media ForumDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingDUO Marketing + CommunicationsThe Hardy BoysAPO GroupJoe Public UnitedFox Networks GroupGrey AfricaMediamarkSpark MediaSo InteractiveBusiness and Arts South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Behind the Selfie Interview South Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Behind the Selfie

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Search jobs

Africa

#BehindtheSelfie: Shivani Pillay, marketing director for Michelin

29 Jun 2022
Emily StanderBy: Emily Stander
This week we caught up with Shivani Pillay, marketing director for Michelin Tyres, to hear more about her work and what goes on behind the scenes of her professional life.
Image supplied: Shivani Pillay, marketing director at Michelin Tyres
Image supplied: Shivani Pillay, marketing director at Michelin Tyres

Bizcommunity Tell us a bit more about what you do?

I’m the marketing director for Michelin Tyres across Africa and Middle East regions.

My team and I are responsible for the entire Same model and that means through research, we identify the need for a new product in the market, we create the value proposition for that product – and we do this for customers and dealers in the B2C and B2B space – and we are also responsible for price setting and offering our customers great after sales support as well.

Bizcommunity What’s really behind your selfie?

I’m a lover of animals.

Bizcommunity Growing up, what did you want to do?

I wanted to be a teacher. I used to have this chalkboard in our garage and would role-play with my Irish terrier.

Bizcommunity How did you end up doing what you do now?

I studied for a Bachelor of Commerce Degree and I specialised in Human Resource Management and Business Management. I worked as a sales intern at a company called Frame Knitting Manufactures, which at the time, was the largest knitting manufacturer in the southern hemisphere - and also the place where I learned most of my life lessons.

Bizcommunity Tell us a bit about some highlights of your career.

At the height of Covid-19, the South African office was the first to close two big deals using LinkedIn Sales Navigator, which is a social selling tool. The most exciting thing was that something that was conceived locally received recognition across our offices around the world, we still get colleagues in the USA and Europe asking us for our playbook when it comes to social selling.

I’m also excited to be part of a young, dynamic team that is pushing itself to be disruptive by constantly testing and trying new things for the benefit of our customers.

Bizcommunity When you’re not busy working, what do you do?

I’m a DIY queen and avid gardener. I’m always doing mini-home renovations here and there and since the pandemic, I’ve developed quite a green thumb – gardening has become my go-to place for calm.

Bizcommunity How do you socialise these days?

I have a large family and my parents, who used to live in Durban, recently moved to Johannesburg, so I visit them and my siblings often for family lunch.

Bizcommunity What are you watching/reading/listening to right now?

I was identified, with several other colleagues around the world, by Michelin as a high-performing individual so as part of this global group I’m doing a lot of reading – especially Harvard Business Review articles.

I recently completed The Challenger Sale by Matthew Dixon and Brent Adamson.

Bizcommunity What’s your favourite gif?



Bizcommunity What are you hoping to achieve for the rest of the year?

I’m really excited about the B2B Centre of Excellence that we are creating here in South Africa – this is a first for Michelin in the Africa, Middle East and India region – which will enable us to be closer to the customer, focus and harness our pockets of excellence in different markets in the region in order to strategically grow the business and also expose our talent to broader markets which they would traditionally not have access to.
NextOptions
Emily Stander
Emily Stander's articles

About Emily Stander

Lifestyle Editor and M&M Assistant at Bizcommunity | My first loves are writing, music and video games | Get in contact: emily@bizcommunity.com
Read more: marketing, #BehindtheSelfie, Emily Stander

Related

Image supplied: The Capital Hotel and Apartments
How do you escape while working?21 hours ago
Image supplied: Thulani Sishi
#YouthMonth: Thulani Sishi, cofounder of Gamedock24 Jun 2022
Supplied. The Sustained Growth Category Grand Prix for Good was awarded to Leo Burnett Beirut for ABAAD (Dimensions) – Resource Center for Gender Equality
Warc Awards for Effectiveness award 6 Grands Prix24 Jun 2022
5 helpful marketing tools for startups
5 helpful marketing tools for startups23 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Karabo Poppy
#YouthMonth: Behind the art of Karabo Poppy23 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Manuela Dias de Deus
#BehindtheSelfie: Manuela Dias de Deus, owner of One-Eyed Jack marketing22 Jun 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz