New leadership takes the helm of Roedean Senior School

Roedean has appointed Phuti Mogale as the new head of its senior school, effective 1 July 2025.

Phuti Mogale, newly appointed head of Roedean Senior School

“Mogale has a stellar track record in girls’ education and embodies the leadership spirit that will guide our school into its next chapter. Her legal background combined with her hands-on experience in education gives her a unique perspective that will benefit our students,” says Roedean School executive director, Lindi Dlamini.

Prior to her appointment at Rodean Senior School, Mogale was deputy headmistress and head of boarding at St Mary’s Waverley. She has also previously held leadership positions at Bryanston High School and Pretoria High School for Girls.

She holds an LLB degree from the University of the Witwatersrand and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education from the University of South Africa (Unisa), specialising in senior and further education training phases. She also holds a Certificate in Practical Legal Training from Unisa.

“What stands out about Ms Mogale is her deep understanding of girls’ education from multiple angles – as a former student, a legal professional and now as an educational leader. She’s also passionate about educating young women,” notes Dlamini.

Her leadership programmes have made an impact both at the schools where she has worked and through her collaboration with other institutions. These programmes focus on developing student confidence and practical leadership skills that serve young women beyond the classroom.