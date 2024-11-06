Subscribe & Follow
The Afda Experimental Festival 2025 goes live!
Our School of Business and Innovation students impressed with forward-thinking, financially viable business concepts, while our Film School students pushed the boundaries with a selection of bold, original films and documentaries. The School of Live Performance lit up the stage with powerful theatre productions and dynamic music performances, and our School of Creative Writing brought imagination to life through original screenplays, plays, and short stories.
If you didn’t have the chance to attend the festival in person at our Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, or Gqeberha campuses, don’t worry! Afda's third-year students have made their work available online. From over 70 unique productions to behind-the-scenes footage and trailers, it’s all just a click away: https://films.afda.co.za.
The festival went live on 27 June 2024, inviting you to experience the creative energy and future of South Africa’s film, television, performance, and creative industries, all from the comfort of your home.
Join us online in celebrating the next generation of African storytellers, innovators, and change-makers. The Afda Experimental Festival is not just a showcase, it's a glimpse into the future of the continent’s creative economy.
