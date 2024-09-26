Education Higher Education
    Afda 2024 Graduation films selected to travel globally

    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by AFDA
    20 Jan 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    The annual Afda Graduation Festival 2024 once again proved to be a huge success, screening over 80 undergraduate and postgraduate films.
    Afda 2024 Graduation films selected to travel globally

    “Making a short film on a tight budget is nothing short of a miracle. Afda 2024 graduation student films featured some brilliant concepts, compelling narratives, first-rate cinematography, resourceful producing, razor sharp writing, fine performances with some very professional Q&A sessions,” says film critic Spling.

    Afda has selected 18 third-year undergraduate and fourth year postgraduate 2024 Graduation Festival films from our Johannesburg, Cape Town, Gqeberha and Durban campuses to represent Afda at film festivals around the world in 2025, on the national and international film festival circuit.

    Afda Graduation Festival films from 2023 won a string of reputable awards on the festival circuit in 2024, including Best Student Film at the SAFTAs, Simon Sabela Awards and Durban International Film Festival.

    Over the past 30 years Afda graduation films have been hugely successful both locally and abroad on the film festival circuit. These include the film Elalini which won the Best Foreign Student Film Oscar in 2006, Kanye Kanye which won over 20 best short film awards worldwide, and was a finalist for the Oscars and Cannes in 2012. Die Windpomp and Hollywood in my Huis were Afda student films which were later developed into feature films that did very well at the SA box office. Afda student films have won 10 SAFTAs for Best Student Film and 10 Simon Sabela Best Student Film Awards.

    These standout travelling projects have propelled Afda alumni to the forefront as industry trailblazers and given them a strong foundation for a lucrative career in the fast-growing Creative Economy.

    Congratulations to all the students on their brilliant Graduation Festival Productions. Here is the list of travelling films for the film festival circuit for 2025:

    Afda Johannesburg

    • Day Zero (PG)
    • Shadows of Bloodline (PG)
    • Veil of Vengeance (UG)
    • Mad, Black and Murderous (UG)
    • False Fortunes (UG)

    Afda Cape Town

    • Detour (PG)
    • Flora (PG)
    • Grief (UG)
    • Fata Morgana (UG)
    • Doos (UG)

    Afda Durban

    • Tamasha (PG)
    • Nyana (PG)
    • Blue Monday (UG)
    • Though the Pane (UG)
    • Melody Corner (UG)

    Afda Gqberha

    • Is’thithi (PG)
    • Akakhalelwa (UG)
    • Wanderers of the Storm (UG)


    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      AFDA
      AFDA is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
