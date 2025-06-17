Afda talent shines bright in 2025 Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards nominations

Afda is proud to announce that its students and alumni have received a host of nominations at the prestigious Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards 2025.

Afda is proud to announce that its students and alumni have once again made a significant impact in the South African film and television industry, receiving a host of nominations at the prestigious Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards 2025.

One of Afda Durban’s current second-year students, Portia Ncwane, achieved a remarkable feat by earning two nominations for her independent film Tales of a Zulu Folk Dancer: Igida Ngoma, in the categories of Best Documentary Feature Film and Best isiZulu Film. Her success is especially notable as she is nominated alongside established industry professionals.

Afda Durban alumni continue to shine on national platforms. Live Performance alumna Sibongiseni Shezi received a nomination for Best Actress in Film for her role in Umjolo: The Gone Girl.

From the 2015 alumni cohort, Matthew Couperthwaite was recognised for his documentary Waar is Joshlin?, earning nominations in both the Best Documentary Feature and Best Micro-Budget Film categories. Fellow 2015 graduate Lisa Pyanee received nominations for Cotton Dreams in the Best Short Film and Best Production Design categories.

Siphokazi Msomi, from Afda Durban’s 2018 Honours cohort, earned a nomination in the Best Pan African Film category for her film A Perfect Match. Meanwhile, Edwin Chetty, a 2018 BCom graduate, was recognised for his cinematographic work in Highway Sheila: Resurrection, with a nomination for Best Use of Cinematography.

Afda’s other campuses were also well represented: Cape Town alumnus Ryan Kruger was nominated for Best Director for his film Street Trash, and Johannesburg alumnus Norman Maake was nominated in the Best Pan African Film category for Sebata – The Beast.

"I am extremely proud that the Afda community and our alumni are shining at the Simon Sabela Awards. This recognition is a testament to the remarkable talent, creativity, and commitment within our institution. Our continued presence and success at these prestigious awards clearly demonstrate how the Afda community is actively stimulating and shaping the KwaZulu-Natal film industry." says Afda Durban Dean Dr Temara Prem.

“It was wonderful to be present at the 12th year of the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Nominations announcement this year,” said Dr. Janet van Eeden, Afda Durban’s Postgraduate PC and QCO of Bachelor of Creative Writing. “As the Overall Chairperson once more, I gave a speech about the prolonged and rigorous judging process through three judging panels and with the Overall Chairperson and an official Auditor monitoring it with the KZN Tourism and Film staff members monitoring the process for fairness. This resulted in 76 nominations from an initial 245 entries.”

The continued recognition of Afda students and alumni at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards is a powerful testament to the institution’s role in shaping the future of the creative industries in South Africa. AFDA congratulates all its nominees and looks forward to celebrating their achievements at the awards ceremony.



