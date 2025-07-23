Shoppable audience marketplace for advertisers launches

Flow has launched the world’s first and only shoppable audience marketplace. Flow Marketplace is a commerce media platform that allows advertisers to browse, select, and activate hundreds of premium first-party audiences in just a few clicks.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Flow Marketplace is a commerce media platform that allows advertisers to browse, select, and activate hundreds of premium first-party audiences in just a few clicks

“For the first time, advertisers can browse and instantly activate premium audiences they’ve never had access to before. It’s fast, simple, and exclusive – you get first pick before anyone else,” says Gil Sperling, co-founder and co-CEO, Flow.

Most advertisers today are still forced to rely on broad, outdated targeting options — using generic age, geo, and interest-based segments that are no longer fit for purpose in a performance-driven environment.

At the same time, commerce media is booming, projected to exceed $100bn globally by 2026. But unless advertisers are buying through a major retail media network, accessing high-intent first-party data remains fragmented, slow, and out of reach.

To run effective campaigns, a brand would need to negotiate individual data-sharing agreements across multiple retailers, marketplaces, and commerce platforms — a time-consuming process few have the resources to manage.

A single destination

By subscribing to Flow Audience Marketplace, advertisers can explore and activate premium first-party audiences with the same ease as adding to an online cart.

These dynamic audiences are updated constantly, then carefully curated and released to subscribers exclusively through the Flow Audience Marketplace.

It’s targeting a new era – built for agility, intent, and measurable growth.

Flow’s Audience Marketplace provides a single destination where advertisers can:

Discover curated, high-performing audiences across retail, beauty, lifestyle, finance, and more.



Activate them directly in their Meta, Google, and TikTok ad accounts.



Switch, test, and optimise audience strategies with total flexibility.



Access new and exclusive audiences every month.

Flow’s Audience Marketplace is a closed, quality-controlled ecosystem with curated data, protected access, and measurable performance at its core.

High-intent audiences

PoPIA-compliant by design, every audience is sourced from Flow’s network of premium first-party data partners, allowing advertisers to target audiences confidently with verified, privacy-safe data.

South Africa’s most valuable consumer audiences from audience partners like Woolworths*, Zapper, OneDayOnly, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, ProShop, Howler, and many more are available in this one place, ready to activate across Meta, Google, and TikTok.

“The demand for high-intent audiences is massive. Flow’s Audience Marketplace gives advertisers one place to find, explore and access secure and high-quality data,” says Daniel Levy, co-founder and co-CEO, Flow.

“This is a whole new pricing and access model. It gives advertisers more control of who they reach, the agility to test their strategies, and results that directly impact their return on investment – without any red tape,” he adds.

Subsciber, Musa Sibisi, paid media specialist, Rain, says, “The platform is user-friendly and gives you exactly what you need – no digging required. I love features like ‘Trending Now’ and exclusive audience identification. They let me easily test new audiences and build a solid paid media strategy.”

Turn your data into scalable revenue

If you’re a retailer, e-commerce platform, or business with verified first-party data, you can join the audience network.

Get discovered by brands actively seeking high-intent audiences.



Monetise your data in a secure, privacy-compliant environment.



Unlock a new, recurring revenue stream – without needing a sales or dev team.

“We’ve given marketers access to premium audiences from businesses they’ve never been able to reach, and we’re delivering it in a way that’s never been done before,” says Sperling.

*Woolworths’ high-intent shopper audiences are exclusively available to Woolworths supplier brands