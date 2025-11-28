South Africa
Retail Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

icandi CQJockey South AfricaTiger BrandsBrandMappOnPoint PRPropak AfricaSACAPBataBullion PR & CommunicationMall of AfricaLGVolpesWWF South AfricaNielsenIQGoogleEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Consumers urged to stay alert as festive spending picks up

    With the festive season approaching, South Africans are being urged to protect their money and make informed spending decisions as retailers roll out widespread promotions and sales.
    28 Nov 2025
    28 Nov 2025
    Photo by on
    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

    This call was made during a Festive Consumer and Buy Local & Digital Campaign webinar hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with Proudly South African, the National Credit Regulator and the National Consumer Commission (NCC).

    Acting NCC Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu warned that the end-of-year period often sees an increase in questionable sales tactics, misleading discounts and deals that appear attractive but fail to deliver.

    “Consumers should be extra vigilant of discounts and also about the products they are intending to buy,” Ratshisusu said.

    He advised shoppers to slow down before making purchases, thoroughly assess items on promotion and be aware that some suppliers may make promises that are not allowed under consumer law.

    Ratshisusu noted that the NCC frequently receives complaints during the festive period involving faulty goods, undisclosed second-hand items or goods that were never delivered.

    “Sellers must disclose upfront if a product is second-hand and whether a warranty applies. Consumers have the right to complain or return goods if they are not satisfied,” he said.

    He also cautioned shoppers to watch for price discrepancies at the tills, adding that this remains a common issue during peak retail periods. Shoppers were also encouraged to inspect expiry dates, read terms and conditions, and report any unfair conduct by suppliers.

    Established under the Consumer Protection Act, the NCC is mandated to safeguard consumer rights and ensure fair and transparent business practices.

    Dtic Director for Advocacy and Policy Coordination Klaas Mokaba echoed the call for responsible financial behaviour.

    “Spend wisely and lend responsibly,” he said, urging consumers to buy only what they need and to think carefully before taking on additional credit.

    The webinar, held under the theme: 'Empowering South Africans for a Safer, Smarter and More Local Festive Season', also promoted the importance of supporting local manufacturers. Government has encouraged South Africans to buy locally produced goods to strengthen the economy, sustain jobs and stimulate domestic production.

    “As one of the largest buyers in the economy, government is also directing its own procurement towards locally manufactured goods and services,” the dtic said.

    Read more: Consumer Protection Act, festive spending, Department of Trade, festive season shopping, Hardin Ratshisusu, Industry and Competition, DTIC
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz