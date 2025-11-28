Consumers urged to stay alert as festive spending picks up

With the festive season approaching, South Africans are being urged to protect their money and make informed spending decisions as retailers roll out widespread promotions and sales.

This call was made during a Festive Consumer and Buy Local & Digital Campaign webinar hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with Proudly South African, the National Credit Regulator and the National Consumer Commission (NCC).

Acting NCC Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu warned that the end-of-year period often sees an increase in questionable sales tactics, misleading discounts and deals that appear attractive but fail to deliver.

“Consumers should be extra vigilant of discounts and also about the products they are intending to buy,” Ratshisusu said.

He advised shoppers to slow down before making purchases, thoroughly assess items on promotion and be aware that some suppliers may make promises that are not allowed under consumer law.

Ratshisusu noted that the NCC frequently receives complaints during the festive period involving faulty goods, undisclosed second-hand items or goods that were never delivered.

“Sellers must disclose upfront if a product is second-hand and whether a warranty applies. Consumers have the right to complain or return goods if they are not satisfied,” he said.

He also cautioned shoppers to watch for price discrepancies at the tills, adding that this remains a common issue during peak retail periods. Shoppers were also encouraged to inspect expiry dates, read terms and conditions, and report any unfair conduct by suppliers.

Established under the Consumer Protection Act, the NCC is mandated to safeguard consumer rights and ensure fair and transparent business practices.

Dtic Director for Advocacy and Policy Coordination Klaas Mokaba echoed the call for responsible financial behaviour.

“Spend wisely and lend responsibly,” he said, urging consumers to buy only what they need and to think carefully before taking on additional credit.

The webinar, held under the theme: 'Empowering South Africans for a Safer, Smarter and More Local Festive Season', also promoted the importance of supporting local manufacturers. Government has encouraged South Africans to buy locally produced goods to strengthen the economy, sustain jobs and stimulate domestic production.

“As one of the largest buyers in the economy, government is also directing its own procurement towards locally manufactured goods and services,” the dtic said.