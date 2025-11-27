Unpacking the differences between IEB Caps and Cambridge curricula

A common question when reviewing education options in South Africa is "What is the difference between IEB Caps and Cambridge International?"

Image source: Katerina Holmes from Pexels

While both of them are strong, well-regarded curricula offering unique benefits and structures, Colin Northmore, executive head at ADvTech’s Evolve Online School explains that “each track has unique characteristics".

Northmore is in a remarkable position to offer unbiased insights into the benefits and challenges of both paths, as Evolve offers both the Cambridge International and the IEB CAPS curricula.

Local vs global

IEB Caps is a proudly South African curriculum, overseen by the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and based on the CAPS framework - the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement. It is built with South African learners and contexts in mind.

Cambridge International, on the other hand, is a British-born curriculum developed by the University of Cambridge. It is offered in across 160 countries and is widely accepted by universities worldwide, from the UK and USA to South Africa, Australia, and beyond.

Content and method

The IEB Caps curriculum offers a broad and consistent subject range, with learning that is often more teacher-led and structured. Everything is outlined by national policy, meaning learners are typically working through the same topics at the same pace across the country.

Cambridge, in contrast, allows for greater subject choice and flexibility, especially from the IGCSE stage (around Grade 10). It encourages students to think critically, research independently, and take ownership of their learning.

Assessments

Assessment styles are where the two curricula diverge substantially.

IEB Caps strongly emphasises continuous assessment, things like projects, practicals, orals, and classwork all count toward the final result. It is a more “all-year-round” picture of how learners are progressing. Final matric marks are what universities look at when deciding on admissions in South Africa.

Cambridge leans heavily into formal exams, especially in the IGCSE, AS, and A Level years. These exams are set and marked externally and follow an international standard. While there are internal assessments in some subjects, exam success is key. The exams are typically written in phases: IGCSE around Grade 11, AS Levels in Grade 12, and A Levels in Grade 13.

Curriculum fit

IEB Caps tends to suit students who do well in a structured and guided environment, with steady support and a clear path forward.

Cambridge International works well for independent, inquisitive learners who flourish when critical thinking is called for. It is also the ideal curriculum for students who are considering studying abroad or want to develop globally transferable skills.

Cost and accessibility

IEB Caps is generally more affordable than Cambridge International, especially in South African private schools. Being locally developed, it also aligns well with existing public infrastructure, making it more accessible to a broader range of families.

In contrast, Cambridge schools may have higher tuition fees due to international accreditation, additional examination fees, and the extended Grade 13 (A-Level) year.

Textbook and resource availability

IEB Caps textbooks and teaching materials are widely available through local publishers and bookstores, often at a lower cost. Resources are tailored to South African contexts and align directly with Caps topics.

While high-quality and globally relevant, Cambridge resources can be more expensive and harder to source locally, especially in print. However, digital resources and international publishers offer increasing accessibility.

Availability of schools

IEB Caps is widely implemented across South African independent schools and recognised by the South African Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi). While growing in popularity, Cambridge International is offered in fewer schools nationally.

Support for special educational needs

IEB Caps offers structured support through assessment, accommodations, and the involvement of educational psychologists, particularly for learners with documented barriers to learning.

Cambridge International also provides support mechanisms, including access arrangements and modified papers for learners with special educational needs. However, implementation depends significantly on the school’s policies and capacity to support diverse learning needs.

University considerations

Both curricula open doors, but in different ways. IEB results are used to calculate the APS scores required for South African university applications.

Cambridge qualifications, particularly AS and A Levels, are accepted locally and internationally, including at top universities in the UK, USA, Europe, and South Africa. For global opportunities, Cambridge provides a more familiar format to international admissions offices.

“When considering which curriculum to choose... it is important to consider learning style, future aspirations and the level of support a student might need," says Northmore. He confirms both IEB Caps and Cambridge International offer robust academic preparation; however academic success will lie in finding the fit that empowers the individual learner.