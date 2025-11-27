Bullying and mental health in schools: Why early intervention matters

Bullying remains one of the most significant and under-addressed threats to learner well-being. Defined as repeated, intentional harm within a power imbalance, bullying creates a climate of fear that affects children emotionally, socially and academically. Global data from Unicef and the World Health Organisation show that roughly one in three young people have experienced bullying in the past month, underscoring the urgency of early, consistent intervention.

In South Africa, the concern is even more acute. The Department of Basic Education recorded 548 reported bullying cases in the first months of 2025 alone, with Limpopo accounting for the majority. Local studies indicate that between 30% and 45% of learners experience bullying during their school years, whether verbal, physical, social exclusion or online harassment. A 2025 African meta-analysis further found that bullied children have 1.7 times higher odds of experiencing suicidal thoughts than their peers – a clear reminder that bullying is not only a behavioural problem, but a serious mental-health risk.

How bullying impacts learners

Bullying affects far more than peer relationships. Its impact often appears indirectly, through changes in behaviour, mood or academic engagement. Adults should pay close attention to patterns such as withdrawal, secrecy, avoidance of certain spaces or individuals, unexplained injuries or sudden academic decline. While any single sign may have multiple explanations, a cluster of these behaviours warrants gentle, proactive enquiry.

1. Emotional and mental-health impact

Victimised learners commonly experience anxiety, sadness, irritability, social withdrawal or feelings of humiliation. Long-term studies show that chronic bullying increases the risk of later depression and lowered self-esteem.

2. Behaviour and social development

Bullying often alters how children navigate their environments. They may avoid certain routes, disengage from previously enjoyed activities, change friendship circles abruptly or become unusually protective of their digital devices. Fear of retaliation and shame frequently prevent reporting, according to global research on school violence.

3. Academic performance and engagement

Feeling unsafe takes a measurable toll on learning. Bullying is associated with increased absenteeism, reduced participation, concentration challenges and declining marks. These effects stem not from a lack of ability, but from the mental load created by ongoing stress and vigilance.

How parents and schools can intervene effectively

A prompt, calm response can significantly reduce long-term harm. Evidence consistently shows that learners recover more quickly when adults act early and maintain clear lines of communication. Effective steps include:

Documenting concerns with dates, times and observations



Creating safe, non-pressured opportunities for children to talk



Alerting the school and clarifying anti-bullying procedures



Collaborating with teachers, counsellors and trusted adults



Monitoring digital activity when cyberbullying is suspected



Teaching simple, confident help-seeking language



Encouraging positive peer connections through structured activities

The aim is not only to stop the behaviour, but to rebuild a child’s sense of safety, belonging and agency.

Tutor Doctor’s approach: Stability and rebuilding confidence

For many bullied learners, the deepest impact is the loss of predictability and trust in their environment. Academic challenges often follow when a child’s emotional world feels unstable.

At Tutor Doctor, we see the difference that consistent, one-to-one support can make. Our approach centres on three commitments:

1. Providing a predictable, stable space:

Regular sessions with a caring adult help counter the uncertainty many bullied learners experience.

2. Restoring a learner’s academic identity

Through structured, personalised support, we help learners rebuild a sense of capability at a pace that feels manageable.

3. Strengthening agency and voice

We encourage learners to express concerns, reflect on challenges and recognise their strengths, helping to restore confidence diminished by bullying.

Tutoring is not a substitute for counselling or school-based intervention, but it offers an important anchor – a place where children feel seen, respected and supported as they work to recover both emotionally and academically.

Standing with learners when it matters most

Bullying is not an inevitable part of growing up, and its effects are neither trivial nor temporary. With early recognition, compassionate action and collaboration between families and schools, children can recover, rebuild and thrive.

When we prioritise a learner’s emotional safety, we offer more than protection.

We give them back their confidence, their voice and their path forward.



