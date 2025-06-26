Tomorrow Trust and Tutor Doctor bridging education gaps

Celebrating Youth Month with a transformative partnership.

As South Africa marks Youth Month in June, we honour the courage of the 1976 Soweto Uprising while acting to create opportunities for today’s learners. Tomorrow Trust and Tutor Doctor South Africa have renewed their collaboration to deliver exactly that: practical, sustained support that empowers young people through education, mentorship and skills development.

A holistic approach to youth development

Founded in 2005, Tomorrow Trust has spent 20 years bridging South Africa’s education divide for orphaned and vulnerable children. Starting in Grade R, learners enter its Holiday and Saturday School Programme, where qualified teachers reinforce literacy, numeracy, and STEAM concepts, provide three nutritious meals a day, and create safe, stimulating spaces to learn. As pupils progress, senior-phase participants receive intensive tutoring, career exposure, and psychosocial counselling, while the Tertiary Programme offers full bursaries, laptops, mentorship, and work-readiness training that carries students through university and into their first jobs.

The impact is proven: Tomorrow Trust counts more than 1,700 alumni and has reached over 10,000 families.

Tutor Doctor South Africa brings its expertise to personalised tutoring, offering tailored academic interventions to close learning gaps, boost confidence, and cultivate a love of learning. Since entering the South African market in 2017, Tutor Doctor has provided over 20,000 students with one-to-one tutoring services, achieving measurable improvements in academic performance, self-esteem, and lifelong learning habits.

Creating a blueprint for success

Clive Robinson, MD of Tutor Doctor South Africa, explains: “This partnership is about transforming lives. Together with Tomorrow Trust, we’re creating an uninterrupted academic support system that strengthens performance, builds emotional resilience, and equips young people with the critical-thinking skills they need to thrive.”

By integrating Tomorrow Trust’s holistic development model with Tutor Doctor’s tailored academic interventions, the partnership is:

Bridging learning gaps in essential subjects like literacy, numeracy, and science, particularly in under-resourced schools and communities.



Providing mentorship and coaching to build resilience and career readiness.



Supporting students with holistic well-being initiatives, from mental health to life skills development.



Creating tangible pathways for academic progression, tertiary education access, and economic participation in an evolving global economy.

Voices of impact: Real stories, real change

Youth Month is a call to action. With thousands of learners directly supported and countless others indirectly reached through collaborations, our partnership with Tutor Doctor and other stakeholders across government, corporate SA, grants/foundations, and individuals amplifies the reach and impact of our mission. Together, we’re equipping South Africa’s youth with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to break the cycle of poverty and build a brighter future.

Robinson added: “Every learner deserves the opportunity to succeed. Together with Tomorrow Trust, we’re opening doors to brighter futures, economic empowerment, and lifelong success. We’re proud to be a partner in this journey of hope and transformation.”



