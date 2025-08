Grand prize: Educational resources and a free workshop for your school.

Follow these two easy steps:

1. Comment on our competition post and tell us: Why did you become a teacher? Link: https://www.facebook.com/OxfordSASchools/

2. Enquire about attending a SACE-accredited workshop. Link: https://oxford.co.za/workshops/

Prizes include:

A FREE SACE-accredited workshop for your school



A set of Foundation Phase educational puzzles



A set of our Oxford Bilingual Illustrated Maths dictionaries



An Oxford Illustrated Coding and Robotics Dictionary

Competition runs from: 1-15 August 2025

Winner will be announced on 18 August 2025

Prizes are redeemable until 31 December 2025