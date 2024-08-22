Oxford’s publishes its 2025 Maths Magazine: Sum It Up

The 2025 edition of Oxford’s Sum It Up Maths magazine presents a rich collection of articles covering a wide range of educational topics. From guidance on recognising and becoming an expert teacher (page 4) to the benefits of professional development for lecturers at technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges (page 14), this edition offers valuable insights for educators at all levels.

While diversity and inclusion are frequently discussed in the media and on social platforms, this edition takes a deeper look at what authentic inclusion truly means. On page 13, readers will find an exploration of how genuine diversity can be reflected in classrooms, teaching materials, and the broader educational environment.

A persistent challenge in mathematics education is learners’ difficulty in grasping core concepts. On page 7, the magazine explores the root causes of this issue and proposes meaningful solutions to support deeper understanding.

Oxford continues to partner with industry leaders to provide high-quality resources, particularly in Mathematics, and coding and robotics. This year’s spotlight falls on Reflective and MTN (page 10), with a call to educators to explore and share these innovative tools.

For Foundation Phase classrooms, a new digital front-of-class product is introduced on page 11, designed to support integrated teaching. The magazine also features an inspiring story from a young woman in Stem (page 12), who shares her journey in mathematics and encourages learners to persevere.

And finally, don’t miss the centre spread which features a pullout grid for unplugged coding and robotics challenges, with two examples to get educators and learners started. Readers are encouraged to use these as a springboard for creating their own advanced challenges.

This third edition of Sum It Up aims to both inspire and inform, supporting the shared mission of transforming lives through education.

Click the link to access the digital version: https://bit.ly/4lYOa6E



