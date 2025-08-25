South Africa
    Chery launches R3m education foundation in SA with Unicef partnership

    Chery International has launched the Chery Education Foundation in South Africa, pledging an initial investment of R3m to support early childhood development and education initiatives.
    25 Aug 2025
    25 Aug 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The announcement was made at the Champion for Education in Africa event in Johannesburg on 21 August, attended by Deputy President Humile Mashatile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Chinese ambassador Wu Peng, representatives from Unicef, the Department of Basic Education, NGOs, and education leaders from across the continent.

    The foundation will prioritise projects such as upgrading early learning centre facilities, training teachers, and providing age-appropriate educational resources.

    Unicef partnership

    The launch builds on Chery’s existing partnership with Unicef, which began in 2023 with a US$6m (about R110m) contribution to support global education programmes in South Africa, Mexico, Türkiye, and China. In South Africa, projects focus on developing STEM skills, improving school safety, and expanding digital learning.

    During the Johannesburg event, a Chery delegation and Unicef officials visited several education projects, including an AI-powered tool that measures student competencies and provides career guidance.

    Regional impact

    Speakers at the event stressed the importance of corporate involvement in education. Rym Blaiech, president of Tunisia-based NGO Arc en Ciel, said initiatives like these help children return to school in regions affected by conflict and poverty.

    Unicef ’s deputy regional director Jeremy Hopkins said the collaboration with Chery is helping under-resourced schools prepare young people for future employment.

    Long-term commitment

    Chery representatives said the foundation’s focus would be on long-term systemic change rather than short-term aid. The company indicated plans to expand similar initiatives to other African countries in collaboration with Unicef.

