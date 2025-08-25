South Africa
Automotive Events & Shows
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

StoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    10 best reveals of the 2025 Monterey Car Week

    Monterey Car Week has become the go-to location for high-end and luxury car brands to unveil new models directly to the most likely customers. The event has overtaken the likes of the traditional car shows.
    25 Aug 2025
    25 Aug 2025
    10 best reveals of the 2025 Monterey Car Week

    As a result the most exotic and limited-edition cars are held for reveal during this week-long gathering of the industry’s who’s who, along with the car world’s uber wealthy. With that in mind, here, in alphabetical order are the 10 best reveals of the 2025 Monterey Car Week.

    Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has produced a few desirable cars in its rather short existence (as you can see here).

    The company has now spawned a bespoke division called Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV), which debuted two cars at 2025 Monterey Car Week.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz