Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Motorsport Media Coordinator Johannesburh
10 best reveals of the 2025 Monterey Car Week
As a result the most exotic and limited-edition cars are held for reveal during this week-long gathering of the industry’s who’s who, along with the car world’s uber wealthy. With that in mind, here, in alphabetical order are the 10 best reveals of the 2025 Monterey Car Week.
Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has produced a few desirable cars in its rather short existence (as you can see here).
The company has now spawned a bespoke division called Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV), which debuted two cars at 2025 Monterey Car Week.
Continue reading on Double Apex...
Source: Double Apex
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/