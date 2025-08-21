South Africa
    MG Motor launches 3rd-gen MG3 in South Africa

    MG Motor has officially launched the all-new MG3 in South Africa, introducing the brand’s third-generation hatchback to the local market. The model is available in petrol and hybrid variants, with multiple trim levels and transmission options.
    21 Aug 2025
    21 Aug 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The MG3 range includes a 1.5L petrol engine available with a manual five-speed or CVT transmission in Comfort and Luxury trims. A Hybrid+ variant is offered exclusively in Luxury trim. The Hybrid+ combines a 1.5L petrol engine with an electric motor and a 1.83kWh battery, producing a combined 155kW and 425Nm. MG Motor reports an acceleration of 0-100km/h in eight seconds for this variant and a fuel consumption figure of 4.3L/100km.

    The MG3’s petrol engines produce between 75kW and 81kW depending on variant, with official fuel consumption ranging from 6.0L/100km for the CVT model. MG Motor provides a seven-year/200,000km warranty across the range and a three-year/45,000km service plan.

    Safety features are supported by MG Pilot, MG’s driver assistance system, which includes Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Traffic Jam Assist on higher trims. All models include traction control, ISOFIX points, Hill Hold Control, and corner brake control.

    The MG3 has been redesigned with a new platform, updated exterior and interior design, and revised suspension and chassis components aimed at improving handling, comfort, and noise reduction. The hatchback offers 293 litres of boot space, expandable to 983 litres with the rear seats folded.

    Technology and convenience features include dual screens (7-inch driver display and 10.25-inch touchscreen), wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, push-button start, rear-view camera, single-zone climate control, electric mirrors and windows, cruise control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Luxury trims add simulated leather upholstery, a six-speaker sound system, keyless entry, 360-degree camera, and rear passenger vents.

    Pricing for the MG3 in South Africa is as follows:

    • MG3 1.5 MT Comfort – R269,900
    • MG3 1.5 CVT Comfort – R309,900
    • MG3 1.5 CVT Luxury – R344,900
    • MG3 1.5 HEV – R469,900

      MG Motor continues to expand its presence in South Africa, with the MG3 representing a mainstream addition to its local model lineup alongside the ZS, HS, and Cyberster.

