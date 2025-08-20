South Africa
Automotive Dealers
    Tata Motors returns to SA with new passenger cars

    Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, India’s largest automotive manufacturer, has officially re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market. The relaunch, hosted at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, introduced four new models: the Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago.
    20 Aug 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The return is anchored by a strategic partnership with Motus Holdings, South Africa’s leading automotive group, ensuring nationwide distribution, aftersales support, and financing solutions. TMPV has also committed to expanding its dealership footprint from 40 outlets at launch to 60 by 2026.

    Over the past four years, TMPV has grown rapidly in India, scaling from 170,000 units sold in 2020 to over 560,000 in 2024, a 350% increase. Safety remains a cornerstone of its offering, with every model rated 4 or 5 stars by Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP.

    “Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey,” said Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

    “We are excited to introduce a new generation of vehicles designed with cutting-edge technology, uncompromising safety, and modern design. With Motus as our partner, we are confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers.”

    Echoing this, Ockert Janse Van Rensburg, group CEO of Motus Holdings, said: “We are proud to reintroduce Tata’s acclaimed passenger range to South Africa.

    “Together, we will offer customers not only a diverse range of vehicles, but also a compelling ownership experience built on trust, service, and innovation.”

    Models launched in South Africa

    Tata Harrier – A full-sized SUV powered by a 2.0L Kryotec turbocharged engine (125kW, 350Nm), featuring a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, Alexa Car2Home connectivity, Level 2 ADAS, and premium comfort touches such as ventilated seats and terrain response modes.

    Tata Curvv – A coupe-inspired SUV with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine (88kW, 170Nm), offered in manual and dual-clutch automatic, with features including a panoramic sunroof, 360° camera, and digital cockpit.

    Tata Punch – A compact SUV for urban lifestyles, powered by a 1.2L petrol engine (65kW, 115Nm). Smart details such as 90° wide-opening doors, Harman infotainment, and ESP-based safety features define its character.

    Tata Tiago – A youthful hatchback with a 1.2L petrol engine (63kW, 113Nm), touchscreen infotainment, wireless connectivity, and safety features like dual airbags and ABS.

    Looking ahead

    Beyond the product launch, TMPV plans to invest in local skills development, training, and job creation, while working with financial partners to broaden access to quality mobility. The company also confirmed plans to expand its line-up with alternative energy vehicles in the near future.

    South Africa remains one of Tata Motors’ key global markets, with the relaunch signalling its intent to become a meaningful player in the passenger car segment.

