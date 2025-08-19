Ford announces major safety recall in South Africa

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) has issued a series of safety recalls affecting thousands of vehicles across South Africa and neighbouring markets.

The largest recall involves 21,736 vehicles in Southern Africa due to a software issue that may cause infotainment screens to freeze or go black, potentially affecting the rear-view camera. The affected vehicles include:

Ford Ranger – 17,741 units (16,820 in South Africa)

Ford Everest – 3,317 units (3,199 in South Africa)

Ford Transit Custom – 678 units (674 in South Africa)

The malfunction may lead to a frozen or delayed rear-view image when reversing, creating a risk of accidents. Parts are expected to be available in the third quarter of 2025.

A separate recall has been issued for 33 vehicles in South Africa, 30 Mustangs, one EcoSport, one Ranger and one Everest, due to a Sync software error. Repeated short ignition cycles can cause the system to malfunction, resulting in a blank or frozen rear-view display. The software update is expected later this year.

In addition, eight Ford Ranger vehicles produced in 2025 are being recalled for a transmission defect. FMCSA said the transmission main valve body in these vehicles does not meet specifications, which may cause unexpected forward movement even when the reverse gear is selected.

Owners will be contacted by Ford or authorised dealers to schedule repairs at no cost once replacement parts and software updates are available.

FMCSA said customers can check if their vehicle is affected by entering their VIN number at www.ford.co.za/owner/recalls

or by contacting the company’s Customer Relationship Centre at 0860 011 022.