Are brands trading credibility for clout?

Same Hashe.

The influencer had posted content about the brand, seemingly hoping to build a relationship and secure a partnership. The post criticised the brand for being “tone-deaf” by not responding. Eventually, the influencer shifted focus to another motor brand, which rewarded her efforts with an experience-based partnership.

While some might see this as a missed opportunity for the first brand, I viewed the situation differently. The assumption that every brand must respond to unsolicited influencer content feels forced. It’s important to remember that not all influencer content is created equal. Brands that intentionally choose not to affiliate with or decline partnerships that don’t align with their positioning are not necessarily “tone-deaf” - silence can, in fact, be a strategic choice.

Brand loyalty vs instant visibility: What are brands chasing?

From a brand reputation perspective, the influencer’s tactic displayed little loyalty. The rapid shift from one motor brand to another raised critical questions. Are brands aware of this tactic? Are they prioritising instant visibility over long-term loyalty? And importantly, what are the long-term benefits of influencer partnerships, especially when influencers can often have little brand loyalty? This is a point raised by well-known arts and culture journalist Mbali Mbatha in a recent conversation we had, where she questioned whether brands are sacrificing long-term media credibility for short-term influencer gains.

The influencer and a car brand incident: A case study in what not to do

This conversation reminds me of an incident that recently made headlines - a controversial advertisement partnership between a popular influencer/musician and a car brand. The ad depicted the influencer drinking champagne (reportedly non-alcoholic) before settling into the driver’s seat. The campaign was met with immediate backlash and later deleted even though the damage was already done.

The key question that arose from this incident, as highlighted by Mbali Mbatha in her article is - how did this concept get through the approval stages? Was there an ethical review? Did the car brand’s PR or legal team weigh in at any point? And most importantly, was the influencer's team evaluating the reputational risks involved? It’s clear that the partnership lacked critical oversight. Alcohol and automotive brands don’t mix well and if the drink was non-alcoholic, it should have been clearly stated in a disclaimer to avoid any confusion. Without this, the visual sends a dangerous message.

As PR professionals, it’s our job to ensure these partnerships align with brand values and public expectations. The influencer’s management/team responded poorly when asked about the campaign and the lack of professionalism and accountability which only added to the damage. In this case, the influencer’s team failed to protect the brand’s reputation and that failure became evident in how the situation was handled.

Key lessons for brands, influencers and PR teams

Start at the drawing board: Understand the codes of conduct, brand values and regulatory frameworks before engaging in any partnership.

Brands should evaluate potential influencers carefully, ensuring alignment in terms of values, audience and long-term goals.

Don’t chase quick wins: Avoid chasing influencers based solely on follower count. Investing in aligned, credible partnerships may cost more, but it’s worth it for long-term success.

Own the mistakes: If a campaign goes wrong and needs to be deleted, don’t just erase the content, own the mistake. Replace it with a clear statement of accountability. Silence only invites speculation and makes crisis management harder.

Internal communication matters: The car brand’s PR reportedly said, “We don’t know who approved the advert,” which highlights poor internal communication and silos within the organisation. This is unacceptable in any well-functioning communications environment.

Traditional media still matters: Journalists do their homework. Influencers can be more concerned with quick content creation than accuracy, as we’ve seen with the recent incident from local content creators. Traditional media often still upholds higher standards of research and ethical journalism.

A balanced approach: Influencers and PR principles

Influencer marketing has undoubtedly become a powerful tool for brand building, but it should never replace the core principles of public relations which is authenticity, alignment and long-term value. While influencers with large followings can boost exposure, brands must ask themselves - Is the influencer genuinely aligned with our values? Do they have a loyal audience or are they just chasing the next paycheque?

Influencers who foster long-term, authentic relationships with brands are invaluable, while those focused on short-term gains risk their own credibility and harm the brands they partner with. Influencer marketing should prioritise sustainable, value-driven partnerships over quick wins.