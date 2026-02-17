Toyota moves to strengthen grip on SA market in 2026

What products and strategy can we expect from the local arm of Toyota in 2026? The ninth annual Toyota State of the Motor Industry (Somi) event, which took place on the same day as the State of the Nation Address on 12 February, sought to answer this question.

Image supplied

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) made it clear during Somi 2026 that it will broaden its new energy vehicles (Nev) reach, with it already chowing a big portion of the local Nev market share with a healthy 58% (including the Lexus brand).

TSAM explained this approach as part of a multi-pathway strategy, which it says no single tech can cater to every customer's need in the market. The result is a mixture of Nevs made up of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery-electric and hydrogen solutions.

Excitingly, this means that TSAM will introduce the following new Nev cars to South Africa in 2026: the Toyota bZ4X Bev, Rav4 Hev and Phev, Corolla Cross GR-S HEV, Land Cruiser 300 1M-HEV, Lexus RZ BEV, and Lexus RZ 600e BEV. A Land Cruiser FJ is also planned to reach local shores.

The new cars showcased at Somi 2026

All of the above models were showcased at Somi 2026. For the bZ4X, a now familiar name albeit not present in the country yet, is a battery-electric vehicle with an approximate driving range of 450-480km. Interestingly, TSAM pointed out that it is off-road capable.

The Rav4 nameplate needs little introduction, but in new energy powertrains, we can expect shift-by-wire and the debut of a GR-Sport derivative. Another noteworthy new model to briefly go over is the Lexus RZ 600e Bev, which is an F Sport special edition with 315kW max ouput.

Strategy going ahead

As mentioned, TSAM will be approaching a multi-pathway strategy for its local portfolio. The Global Toyota New Brand Distinction & Approach was also mentioned by TSAM's senior vice president of sales and marketing, Leon Theron, at Somi 2026.

This is basically Toyota's five-brand strategy, which comprises a renewed focus on Lexus, Toyota, GR, Century, and Daihatsu, with Toyota remaining at the centre. Locally, the focus will continue to be on the three core brands: Toyota, Lexus and Gazoo Racing (GR).

“Our ability to adapt has kept us relevant. The challenges we have faced have strengthened our competitiveness - and will continue to do so in the years ahead,” Theron said at the event.

Theron also laid out the success of TSAM in 2025. He said Toyota sold 48,124 new vehicles last year with a 24.8% market share, which extended its leadership in the market to a staggering 46 years.