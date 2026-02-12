Living with the Jaecoo J7 SHS: Strong range, minor flaws

Jaecoo is steadily becoming a household name in the local South African car market, thanks to the likes of its J7 nameplate and the smaller J5 newcomer that has notched up decent sales for the marque since its launch.

The Jaecoo J7, which competes in the competitive midsize SUV segment, has brought the brand recognition for its clear value-for-money selling point, a great exterior design defined by a noticeable horizontal grille, and a cabin with solid materials all around. First offered in three trims, the J7’s top-of-the-line variant at the time was a complete package.

However, Jaecoo smartly launched a hybrid option in the market that connects to the new energy vehicle target audience with a claimed combined driving range of over 1,200km. Jaecoo aptly gave it the SHS, short for Super Hybrid System, which combines a 1.5L petrol engine, an electric motor, and an 18.3kWh battery.

I’ve tested the Jaecoo J7 SHS in the past. Its driving range, styling, and cabin impressed. I’ve now spent a whole month with the J7 SHS to put it under more scrutiny, particularly when it comes to its driving range, fuel consumption, and overall drive experience.

While the cabin of the J7 SHS is good, there are minor things to point out that affect the overall experience. Firstly, like with most new cars, there’s a lack of physical buttons and an over-reliance on the infotainment screen to manage air conditioning, which I find counterintuitive in terms of safety.

The infotainment screen itself is unnecessarily big. It dominates the dashboard and looks impressive at first glance, but in daily use, it can feel like design over function. Simple adjustments require navigating menus when physical dials would have been quicker.

That said, the tech offering is generous. There’s a digital driver display, a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, and a Sony sound system that delivers decent sound quality. For the price point, it does not feel under-specced.

The headline feature remains the hybrid system. On paper, the combined 255kW and 525Nm are strong figures for a family SUV. In real-world driving, what stands out more is the effortless surge of power. Overtaking is easy, and the transition between electric and petrol power is smooth enough that you rarely think about what mode it is in.

Jaecoo claims up to 1,200km of combined range on a full tank and full charge. In everyday use, that number will depend heavily on how often you plug it in. If you are disciplined with charging, the 90km claimed electric range is enough to handle most daily commutes without using petrol. Over a month, it proved possible to stretch well beyond 1,000km before needing both a refill and a recharge.

Charging is also straightforward. On a DC fast charger, going from 30% to 80% in around 20 minutes makes it practical during a quick stop. On a 6.6kW AC charger at home, a full top-up takes just under three hours. For buyers entering the plug-in hybrid space for the first time, it is not complicated to live with.

As a family car, the J7 SHS works well. There is generous space in the rear, a practical boot, and a ride quality that leans towards comfort. It feels settled on the highway and composed in urban driving.

However, rear visibility is one of its weaker points. The rear window is relatively small, and that does affect overall visibility. You rely more on the cameras than you would like when reversing or parking. It is manageable, but noticeable.

Switchgear quality is decent overall. Nothing feels cheap, and the cabin materials still hold up after extended use. The 19-inch alloy wheels and full-width LED rear light bar give it presence on the road, while hidden door handles add to the modern aesthetic, even if they are more about styling than practicality.

Verdict after a month

After extended time with it, the Jaecoo J7 SHS remains a good value proposition with an attractive real-world driving range.

Plug-in charging is quick and practical. Performance is strong without feeling excessive. As a family car, it delivers space, comfort, and enough technology to feel modern.

It is not perfect. The oversized infotainment screen, reliance on touch controls, and limited rear visibility are drawbacks.

But at R689,900, the overall package still makes sense. For buyers looking for a feature-packed plug-in hybrid SUV with serious range and strong performance without stepping into premium pricing territory, the J7 SHS makes sense.