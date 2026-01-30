Ford Territory Dark Edition: How family-friendly is it, really?

Three months have passed since I took the Ford Territory Dark Edition under my care. This time, I want to focus on one of its most important selling points, especially for families, which is space.

I’ve found that a good amount of cabin space in a family-focused SUV is not a luxury, but a necessity. It may be harder for some automotive journalists without a family to fully grasp this, but it’s truly when you are in the thick of things, driving with three kids in the rear seats and a partner in the front passenger seat, that the importance of space really sets in.

This is especially true when it’s the same car you use every single day. I’ve mentioned more than once in my previous reviews of the Ford Territory just how generous the cabin feels. Now it’s time to examine that aspect properly.

From the front seats, the sense of space is noticeable, especially with the footwell. With 997mm of headroom and 1,034mm of legroom, both the driver and front passenger have plenty of room to settle in comfortably. Even on longer drives, there’s no feeling of being boxed in, and taller occupants won’t feel compromised. This makes a difference not just on road trips, but during everyday driving, where comfort can quickly become an irritation if space is lacking.

The rear of the cabin is where the Territory Dark Edition really begins to show its strengths for family use. Rear passengers benefit from 971mm of headroom and 956mm of legroom, which is more than enough for growing kids and still comfortable for adults. With three children across the back, the space doesn’t feel pinched, and the middle seat doesn’t feel like an afterthought. There’s enough shoulder room to avoid constant elbowing, which, when you’re dealing with kids, is no small win.

Practicality plays a big role here, too. The wide-opening rear doors make getting children in and out of the vehicle far less of a chore, especially when dealing with school bags, lunch boxes, and the general chaos of daily family life.

Storage space inside the cabin is equally well thought out. Door pockets are large enough to take bottles and loose items, while the centre console and smaller storage areas help keep everyday clutter under control. When you’re transporting kids, clutter is inevitable, so having places to put things makes the cabin feel calmer and more organised.

The Territory Dark Edition's practicality is one of its strongest selling points. Boot space comes in at 448L with the rear seats up, which is more than enough for a family’s weekly shopping, school bags or airport runs. Fold the 60/40 rear seats down and capacity expands to 1,422L, giving it the flexibility to handle bulkier loads when needed, whether that’s work equipment, luggage for a road trip or larger household items.

What stands out most is how well the Territory Dark Edition handles being fully occupied. With all seats filled and the boot loaded, the cabin still feels open and comfortable. There’s no sense that the vehicle is being stretched beyond what it was designed to do. On longer drives, passengers remain comfortable, and there’s enough personal space to avoid the restless shifting that often comes with cramped interiors.



Living with the Territory daily has reinforced the idea that space isn’t just about numbers on a spec sheet. It’s about how a vehicle accommodates real life, from school runs and shopping trips to weekend outings and longer drives. The Territory’s cabin layout, rear seat usability, and boot space all work together to make family life easier rather than more complicated.

In short, space is a genuine strong suit of the Ford Territory Dark Edition. It delivers where it matters most for families, offering a cabin that feels generous, practical, and well-suited to everyday demands. It’s not about excess, but about getting the fundamentals right, and in that respect, the Territory does exactly what a family SUV should.