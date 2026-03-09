Ford begins upgrading SA dealerships under new global retail plan

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa has started rolling out Ford Signature 2.0, the company’s next-generation global dealership experience, across its South African dealer network.

The phased rollout will see 14 local dealerships upgraded by the end of 2026, with the majority of the network expected to transition to the new retail standard by the end of 2028.

The initiative is designed to integrate physical and digital customer interactions, aiming to improve service quality and the overall dealership experience.

Signature 2.0 is the largest update to Ford’s retail model since 2003. It combines hospitality-led principles, human-centred design, and behavioural science to enhance customer engagement at dealerships. While many customers begin their journey online, Ford emphasises that in-person dealership visits remain critical in building trust and long-term relationships.

“The investment we’re seeing from our dealer partners is a strong endorsement of the Ford brand,” said Neale Hill, president of Ford Motor Company, Africa.

“These are long-term commitments made by independent business owners who believe in Ford and have confidence in the strength and future of our products and brand.”

The new retail approach focuses on welcoming environments, seamless integration of digital tools, and consistent service across sales and servicing. Ford said the upgrades will support informed customer conversations about vehicles, technology, accessories, and related products.

Globally, Signature 2.0 has already been introduced in 19 dealerships, with more than 55 planned to open in 21 countries this year.