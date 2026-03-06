South Africa
Automotive Dealers
    Toyota SA: Slashing car prices hurts your brand

    A price war is being waged in South Africa’s entry-level car market, but Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM), the country’s top-selling brand for 46 consecutive years, says it will not participate.
    Imran SalieBy Imran Salie
    6 Mar 2026
    6 Mar 2026
    Leon Theron at Somi 2026 | Image credit: Imran Salie
    Leon Theron at Somi 2026 | Image credit: Imran Salie

    Leon Theron, senior vice president of sales and marketing at TSAM, said this at the annual Toyota State of the Motor Industry event:

    "We can see the price war going on in the entry market. We don't play price wars. We don't drop our prices on our vehicles because that's the wrong strategy. You simply hurt your brand, and you hurt the retail value of your brand."

    Theron also said that Toyota welcomes competition, as it pushes the company to sharpen its performance. “We are not scared of our competitors. We do welcome it. We like it, because it makes us better,” he said.

    Toyota’s dominance in South Africa is underpinned by strong sales: in 2025, the company sold 148,124 units, capturing a 24.8% market share, reinforcing its position as the leading brand in the country.

    Reflecting on Toyota’s long-term strategy, Theron recalled that discussions about strengthening the entry-level range began as far back as 2016, driven by the goal of giving more South Africans the opportunity to own a vehicle.

    Building on dominance: Toyota’s 2026 market strategy

    Building on its long-term strategy, Toyota is working to consolidate its leadership across multiple segments. The company is expanding its model range and introducing more options in the entry-level market to ensure it meets growing consumer demand.

    The automaker is also strengthening its dealer network and after-sales services, making it easier for South Africans to access vehicles and maintain them. This approach supports the brand’s reputation for reliability and long-term resale value.

    In addition, Toyota is accelerating growth in the new energy vehicle segment. The company is actively rolling out hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery-electric vehicles, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable mobility in South Africa.

    About Imran Salie

    Bizcommunity Editor: Automotive, Entrepreneurship, IT
