How the Ford Territory Dark Edition fares in real-world fuel efficiency

Whether we like it or not, fuel consumption remains a key factor in buying decisions.

Let’s take a moment to erase what we know about new energy vehicles as South Africans. The goal here is not to fixate on range, but rather to focus on what we already know and are accustomed to, which are petrol and diesel vehicles. This is simply to put the Ford Territory Dark Edition into perspective from that angle. To me, it does not seem productive to measure it against the wave of NEVs that is currently breaking on the proverbial South African shore.

Let’s add another layer and focus solely on SUVs, mid-sized SUVs to be exact, which narrows the field and heightens the competition. The purpose of this is really just to lay bare the fuel consumption of the Ford Territory Dark Edition in the right context, because for some buyers, frugality is one of, if not the most important, factor to consider before purchasing a vehicle.

So let’s begin. I’ve been driving the Ford Territory Dark Edition for two months now as my daily driver, using it mostly for routine trips. This includes dropping my kids off at their respective schools close to home. These trips are about 5km, but they are through dense suburbs and along a main road that is fraught with traffic in the mornings. As a result, much of this driving happens in the lower gears.

During the week, I also drop my partner off at work, which is further away at around 10km and involves open freeway driving. Grocery runs are another regular trip, but these are also close to home and usually done on the same main road outside of peak times.

With a tare mass of 1,630kg, adding a realistic 210kg to account for passengers and everyday load brings the Ford Territory Dark Edition to roughly 1,840kg in real-world use. Ford claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 7L/100km for the 1.8L turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, but that figure is clearly achieved under ideal conditions.

While I specifically asked to remove NEVs from this, I can't help but bring up the idea of a hybrid option for the Ford Territory in the future. Mid-sized SUVs like the Territory carry a fair load, from passengers to groceries, and frequent stop-start driving in suburban traffic adds strain on the engine.

The system could help offset some of this, capturing energy during braking and smoothing acceleration, which would likely reduce overall fuel consumption without compromising the comfort, space, or practicality that buyers expect from the SUV.

It would also make the vehicle feel slightly lighter and more responsive in urban conditions, while still allowing the full power and flexibility needed for freeway driving.

Given the vehicle’s weight and the frequent stop-start nature of daily driving, an average of around 10L/100km feels entirely in line with expectations rather than excessive.

All things considered, the Ford Territory Dark Edition sits on the heavier side for a mid-sized SUV, which partly explains the real-world consumption figures. Some vehicles from the Far East in this segment are similarly heavy on fuel, so the Territory is not an outlier. On the freeway, driven optimally, the consumption figure will drop closer to Ford’s claimed 7L/100km, showing that efficiency is achievable under the right conditions.

Looking ahead, a hybrid option could make the Territory even more appealing to buyers conscious of fuel costs, without compromising the SUV’s practicality or comfort. As we head into the festive season in December, Cape Town’s infamous traffic is expected to worsen, which will likely influence fuel consumption for many drivers.