    Waco Group appoints new MDs for SGB-Cape and SkyJacks

    15 Dec 2025
    15 Dec 2025
    Waco Africa has appointed new managing directors for SGB-Cape and SkyJacks. Alistair Bennett was named MD of SGB-Cape, while Darryn Jacobs will take on the MD role at SkyJacks.

    Both leaders bring decades of experience within the Waco Group and will play a central role in shaping the next phase of growth for SGB-Cape, SkyJacks, and the broader Waco Group.

    Waco Group appoints new MDs for SGB-Cape and SkyJacks

    Alistair Bennett's homecoming

    Alistair Bennett, who previously served as MD of SkyJacks for more than a decade, returns to SGB-Cape, where his journey with Waco began nearly 20 years ago.

    “Returning to SGB-Cape feels like a homecoming,” he says. “This business shaped much of who I am as a leader.

    “Returning as MD gives me the platform to build on that legacy and guide the organisation into its next phase of growth and operational excellence.”

    Bennett’s immediate focus includes reinforcing operational discipline, strengthening project execution and building a more resilient order book across core sectors such as petrochemical, mining and energy.

    He also sees a significant opportunity to integrate technological efficiencies from his SkyJacks experience into SGB-Cape’s scaffolding and industrial services offering.

    “The last decade at SkyJacks has given me a deep appreciation for the technology, efficiencies and safety benefits that powered access and lifting solutions bring to high-risk environments,” he explains.

    “By combining technology with traditional scaffolding, we can improve productivity, reduce project duration and elevate safety outcomes.

    “There is a tremendous opportunity to offer customers more complete, turnkey solutions through deeper collaboration with SkyJacks and SGB-Cape.”

    Waco Group appoints new MDs for SGB-Cape and SkyJacks

    Darryn Jacobs' balancing act

    Darryn Jacobs, who takes over as MD of SkyJacks, brings more than 20 years of leadership experience from Form-Scaff.

    “I step into this role as a long-time member of the Waco family, having learnt the discipline and consistency that our customers rely on,” says Jacobs.

    “My immediate priority is to provide steady leadership while accelerating SkyJacks’ growth on a strong and familiar foundation.”

    For Jacobs, balancing innovation, growth and an uncompromising safety culture will be central to his first months in the role.

    “Our customers can trust that as SkyJacks grows and innovates, our commitment to safety will remain absolute,” he says.

    “My job as managing director is to ensure our people have the resources, training and support to make the right decisions every day.”

    Unlocking new value

    Both leaders emphasise that collaboration across Waco brands will be key to unlocking new value for customers in construction, mining, energy and industrial maintenance.

    “Customers want simplicity, consistency and integrated solutions that reduce interface risk,” says Bennett.

    “Because I understand both SkyJacks and SGB-Cape, I can help bridge these businesses more effectively and ensure we present a unified Waco value proposition.”

    Jacobs echoes this sentiment, noting that collaboration is essential to living Waco’s purpose.

    “Each business unit is unique, and that diversity is one of our greatest strengths. By breaking down silos and working as one team, we give clients the full strength and breadth of the Waco Group.”

