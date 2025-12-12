Shumani boosts South African industry with new forklift range

Shumani Industrial Equipment enters 2026 with confidence, unveiling advanced reach stackers and an expanded Bheka range. As market conditions improve, the black-owned company is investing in technology, efficiency, and people to accelerate growth and strengthen its position in South Africa’s industrial equipment sector.

Source: Supplied. Shumani Industrial Equipment managing director, Victor Nemukula.

Managing director, Victor Nemukula says the company’s strong performance in 2025 has laid the groundwork for a new phase of growth built on the success of its Bheka range of forklifts.

“Shumani is looking at increasing its market share with the Bheka range of forklifts,” says Nemukula.

“We have seen a significant uptake on the new brand, which shows that our strategy to localise and diversify our product offering has been well-received. We are also planning to introduce our new port handling equipment in 2026, the Bheka Reacher Stacker and Empty Container Handlers. We are very excited about what Shumani has for the year ahead.”

Industry evolution and market outlook

According to Nemukula, South Africa’s materials handling and industrial equipment market has changed significantly in recent years, with growing demand for competitively priced, reliable machinery.

“There has been a major shift in the industry over the past two years, and we expect this trend to continue. Chinese equipment continues to grow its market share in the forklift industry, and with the rand-dollar exchange rate showing signs of stability, we anticipate that unit prices will come down further in 2026.”

This positive macroeconomic movement comes at a time when the broader South African economy is showing gradual signs of recovery. “Eskom has largely been fixed, aside from higher electricity prices, and we are starting to see slow but steady improvements at Transnet,” notes Nemukula.

“These developments could finally unlock economic growth that has been stagnant since the onset of load shedding in 2008. Since forklifts are the backbone of the economy, we are optimistic about the rebound ahead.”

Consolidation and operational efficiency

Following a year of strong performance and product expansion, Shumani’s immediate focus is on consolidating its market position and improving operational efficiency across its sales and aftermarket divisions.

“Our strategy of bringing the Bheka products to market has been vindicated. It is the foundation on which our future growth is built,” says Nemukula. “We have decided to consolidate our current offering rather than add new products in the next 12 months. Instead, we are focusing on taking inefficiencies out of our operations, from sales to aftermarket, so we can deliver even better value to our customers.”

Technology, people, and the path to agility

For Shumani, the coming year will also see continued investment in technology and human capital, both key drivers of sustainable growth. “Better systems and technology are the main differentiators today,” explains Nemukula.

“Customers now have more choice and better pricing than ever before. The ability to be agile and responsive, both in product and service, depends entirely on the technology we use. At the same time, our employees are the face of Shumani.

“They are at the coalface of our business, dealing with customers every day. That is why we continuously invest in our people, ensuring they have the best training, especially in technology and systems, so they can deliver the level of service our customers expect.”

Staying the course

Reflecting on lessons learned in 2025, Nemukula highlights the importance of consistency and operational discipline. “Consistency is key,” he says. “Keep doing the small things better than anybody else until you are good at them. Success for us in 2026 simply means doing better than we did in 2025.”

With its strong team, strategic product range, and technology-driven outlook, Shumani is well-positioned to continue leading the way in the materials handling and industrial equipment sector.