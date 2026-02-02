EXCLUSIVE: Dustin Chick to lead Ford South Africa communications

Dustin Chick has been appointed communications director of Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Limited (Ford South Africa), effective 1 March.

He joins Ford South Africa following an extensive career in reputation management and strategic communications, during which he has advised CEOs, large corporates, C-suite leaders, government ministers and community organisations on complex reputation and communications challenges.

He brings deep expertise in strategic reputation management and thought leadership.

Chick will lead the communications function for Ford as the country’s longest-standing automotive manufacturer and will be responsible for the modernisation and execution of its communications strategy with a strong focus on digital-first transformation and impactful storytelling.

Telling Ford’s story

“We’re delighted to welcome Dustin to the Ford team at an exciting time for both the company and the automotive sector,” says Neale Hill, president, Ford Motor Company, Africa.

“Auto manufacturing continues to play a critical role in South Africa’s economic future, especially in terms of employment, investment in industrial capacity and overall economic and social contribution to the country.

At Ford, we have been part of that journey for more than a century. So as our industry evolves, communications has become increasingly strategic and critical.

“Dustin’s appointment strengthens our ability to engage with our staff, our customers, our dealers and our stakeholders in telling Ford’s story with clarity, credibility and purpose,” says Hill.

Awarded PR agency in Africa

Chick joins Ford following six years as CEO of communications agency Razor, which under his leadership was launched in early 2020 ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic, and has gone on to become the most awarded PR agency in Africa.

“Joining Ford South Africa is a rare and compelling opportunity, particularly at a time when communications as a discipline continues to shift from being a ‘support function’ to one where it shapes an organisation’s ‘strategic leadership’.

He adds, “In an era defined by increased scrutiny, continued disruption and accelerated change, communications is no longer just peripheral, it is central to long-term trust, competitiveness and sustained shared prosperity with staff, communities and customers.”

He talks about Ford’s more than 100-year manufacturing legacy in South Africa, its role in industrialisation, and its reach into over 100 global export markets place it at the heart of its economic and social future.

“I’m excited about how our broader communications team can focus this impact even further.”

Away from the fast pace of the communications sector, Chick is a proud father of two teenagers, shares his home with two labradors, and enjoys travelling and cooking whenever time allows.