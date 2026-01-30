South Africa
Finance Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopASUSSure Mithas TravelCox YeatsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Famous Brands sets sights on sustainable growth buyback strategy

    30 Jan 2026
    30 Jan 2026
    Famous Brands has announced the start of a share buyback programme, the culmination of the past focus on deleveraging to strengthen our balance sheet and in line with its strategy to deliver sustainable growth and enhanced shareholder returns.
    Famous Brands intends to repurchase approximately 5% of its issued share capital at current share price levels, commencing 1 February 2026 (Image source: © Famous Brands
    Famous Brands intends to repurchase approximately 5% of its issued share capital at current share price levels, commencing 1 February 2026 (Image source: © Famous Brands famous Brands

    Famous Brands intends to repurchase approximately 5% of its issued share capital at current share price levels, commencing 1 February 2026.

    This would represent the maximum number of shares permitted to be repurchased as approved by shareholders.

    Over time, it intends to deliver a reduction in the equity base, providing an ongoing source of shareholder returns in addition to cash dividends.

    Darren Hele, Famous Brands CEO, says the launch is an important milestone in their capital allocation framework.

    “ The continued deleveraging of our balance sheet and investments has set us up for improved strategic and operational execution across the value chain. Disciplined capital allocation has strengthened our balance sheet in pursuit of improved leverage levels”.

    Strategic plan

    Its strategic plan is underpinned by a disciplined capital allocation framework, the priorities of which include:

    • Fund franchising growth in South Africa and selected African markets.
    • Invest in logistics and manufacturing capacity.
    • Deleverage to support a strong and efficient balance sheet with improved leverage levels.
    • A progressive dividend payout, in line with underlying business performance.

    The repurchase will be funded from available cash resources.

    Read more: Famous Brands, Darren Hele
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz