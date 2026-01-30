South Africa
Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

KLAJockey South AfricaMall of AfricaTakealot Fulfilment SolutionsBataHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Woolworths expects up to 12% earnings rise on festive sales

    South African retailer Woolworths Holdings expects an up to 12% rise in half-year headline earnings, on strong demand for its upmarket food, clothes, beauty and home products over the Black Friday and Christmas period, it said on Thursday, 29 January 2026.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    30 Jan 2026
    30 Jan 2026
    Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander
    Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander

    Headline earnings per share are expected to rise by between 7% and 12% in the 26 weeks ended 28 December, from 152.8 cents in the prior period.

    Group turnover and concession sales for the period rose by 5.4% and in constant currency by 6.1%, buoyed by positive sales growth in all segments of the business, despite the constrained macroeconomic environment across both South Africa and Australia.

    Woolworths South Africa delivered "above-market" turnover and concession sales growth of 6.8%, with the food business growing revenue by 7% as the retailer continued to invest in premium food offerings, it said.

    Fashion, beauty and home turnover and concession sales increased by 6.2% and by 6.4% on a comparable-store basis, supported by improved product availability as a result of the retailer's supply chain initiatives, it said.

    This momentum was maintained over Black Friday and the festive season, with sales growth of 6.1% in the last seven weeks of the period, "implying encouraging market share gains over the half and positive underlying volume growth," Woolworths said.

    In Australia, Country Road, grappling with heavy discounting across the sector and low discretionary spend, managed to increase sales by 2.3% and by 2.5% on a comparable-store basis, benefiting from a brand revamp and the restructuring of the chain's operating model.

    Woolworths' budget fashion retail peer Mr Price, painted a different picture on Wednesday for low to middle-income earners, reporting slower sales growth of 3.6% in the key festive season trading quarter ended December 27, compared with 10.6% in the prior year's quarter.

    Mr Price said disposable income growth of its customers "continued to be absorbed by high household debt servicing costs and the diversionary spend into online betting and other categories."

    Read more: Woolworths, Woolworths Holdings, Woolworths sales, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Alexandra Hudson
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz