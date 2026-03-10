South Africa
    Absa posts 12% rise in annual earnings

    Absa Group posted a 12.25% rise in full-year headline earnings on Tuesday, 10 March 2026 as credit impairments declined and the Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) and Africa regions units reported growth.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    10 Mar 2026
    10 Mar 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The country's third-biggest lender by assets posted headline earnings of R24.7bn ($1.51bn) in the year ended on 31 December. Pre-provision profit increased 4% to R53.5bn.

    Revenue grew by 5% to R115.7bn, supported by strong non-interest income growth and a moderate net interest income performance, despite modest retail loan growth and margin compression, Absa said.

    From a geographic perspective, its 11 rest-of-Africa businesses delivered noticeably stronger earnings growth than South Africa, driven by solid pre-provision profit growth and continued customer expansion, the firm said.

    "South Africa benefited from a meaningful improvement in credit impairments across several portfolios," the lender said.

    Overall impairments decreased 6% to R13.4bn, with the group's credit loss ratio- a measure of bad loans against total loans - improving to 88 basis points, the mid-point of Absa's target range when compared to 103 basis points in 2024.

    The group declared a final dividend of 850 cents per share.

    ($1 = R16.3304)

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
