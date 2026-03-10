Collaborative strategies needed to unlock SA's franchising potential

To fully realise franchising's potential as a driver of economic growth and job creation, cooperation between the government, funders, skills bodies, business organisations, franchisors, and franchisees is crucial.

Franchise Association of South Africa CEO Freddy Makgato. Image supplied

This was the central message at the recent Franchise Association of South Africa (Fasa) National Conference & Expo 2026

Held under the theme “Building the South African Economy Through Franchising," the event brought together franchisors, franchisees, funders, SETAs, entrepreneurs, SMMEs, aspiring business owners, policymakers and service providers to explore how the sector can accelerate inclusive participation in the economy and support sustainable enterprise development.

Alongside the conference, the FASA Franchise Expo showcased a range of franchise brands and service providers. Exhibitors engaged with prospective franchisees and investors throughout the day, sharing practical information on franchise concepts, support models and entry requirements.

Partnerships and coordinated action

Fasa CEO Freddy Makgatho said franchising remains an effective model for growing sustainable businesses and broadening participation, especially when stakeholders work together in a coordinated way.

“FASA will continue to work with government, financial institutions, SETAs and business bodies to strengthen the environment for franchise development,” Makgatho said. “Our goal is to ensure that more entrepreneurs, including youth, women and township businesses, can access and succeed in the sector.”

In his keynote address, Alderman Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, reinforced the role of partnership in building a stronger local economy.

“The City of Ekurhuleni recognises that sustainable growth requires strong partnerships between the public and private sectors,” he said. “We are committed to creating an environment where businesses flourish through streamlined regulatory processes and infrastructure support.”

Ecosystem support and partner offers

One key discussion focused on ecosystem support and requirements, highlighting what partners are offering and how they are supporting the franchising industry and SMMEs.

The panel brought together: Madihlaba Masele, member of the Mayoral Committee (City of Ekurhuleni); Sipho Ngcai, executive: Business Development Services (SEDFA); James Noble, executive for the Wholesale, Retail & Franchise Sector (Absa Business Banking); Mamabele Motla, executive manager: Strategy and Insights (Services SETA) and FASA’s CEO.

The session explored the practical levers needed to help more entrepreneurs enter franchising successfully, including funding pathways, skills development and coordinated sector support.

Inclusive growth through franchising

A dedicated panel on inclusive growth focused on empowering underrepresented entrepreneurs, including women, youth and SMEs, through franchise opportunities.

Panellists included Bea Hackula, president: Africa for Africa Women Empowerment (A4AW); George Sebulela, president: African United Business Confederation (AUBC); Eustace Mashimbye, CEO: Proudly South African; Sisa Mbangxa, founder and president: African Panelbeaters and Motor Mechanics Association (APMMA); and Bulelani Balabala, founder: Township Entrepreneurs Alliance.

Discussion points included barriers facing new entrants, widening access to finance, the importance of mentorship and training, and identifying sectors well-suited to township and community-based businesses.

Innovation, AI and future-readiness

The afternoon programme turned to innovation and scaling franchise systems, with franchise success stories from Ricky Walton, founder of SheerGuard SA; Lindiwe Shibambo, founder and managing director of Maid4U and John Nicolakakis, CEO of Roman’s Pizza.

Brian Mahlangu, head of digital commercialisation for business banking at Absa, addressed artificial intelligence and digital innovation in franchising, while Nicky Weimar, chief economist at Nedbank, provided an economic outlook to help delegates align growth plans with market conditions.

Peach Olive, CEO of Fresh Eyes, shared insights on how small service moments shape customer loyalty, and a future-proofing panel explored the integration of AI, human capital development and regulatory integrity to strengthen trust and resilience across franchise networks.

FASA acknowledged the vital support of its sponsors: the City of Ekurhuleni, Absa, Nedbank, SEDFA, the Wholesale and Retail SETA, and Services SETA—reinforcing the event’s core message that cross-sector collaboration is key to growing the franchise sector and its contribution to the South African economy.

Reflecting on the success of the conference and expo, Makgatho said the engagement on the day demonstrated strong momentum for the sector.

“The 2026 FASA Conference and Expo has proven that the appetite for franchising in South Africa is stronger than ever,” he said. “The energy and commitment shown confirm that we are on the right path toward meaningful economic transformation. We look forward to building on this momentum and welcoming even more partners and innovators to our next national gathering in 2027.”