Meet Claudette Smith, the latest franchise owner of Shift Espresso Bar at Riverlands Mall, CPT

Claudette Smith. Image supplied

Before opening the franchise, Smith had a long and fulfilling career in both real estate and the hospitality industry. She worked with Pam Golding Properties, where she learned the ins and outs of property sales, customer service, and negotiation.

"Hospitality was always close to my heart. I managed Col'cacchio Pizzeria on Cape Town’s Western Seaboard, which gave me firsthand experience in running a busy restaurant," says Smith.

Growing up in Atlantis, a community faced with challenges like crime and addiction, she saw both struggle and resilience but was determined to build something better for herself.

"That journey taught me independence, perseverance, and the value of hard work — things that helped me when I finally took the leap into business ownership," she adds.

When asked why she wanted to become a franchise owner, Smith says, "I’ve always wanted to own my own business, but I also knew that starting from scratch comes with a lot of risks. A franchise offered a great middle-ground — it allowed me to be my own boss while still having the support of an established brand. I also loved the idea of working in a space where I could connect with people daily, create a welcoming atmosphere, and build a community around something I’m passionate about — great coffee and great service."

The Shift Espresso Bar franchise stood out to Smith because it wasn’t just about selling coffee — it was about a culture, a lifestyle, and a commitment to quality.

She was involved with the opening of the second Shift Espresso Bar some eight years ago with the founder of Shift Espresso Bar, Luigi Vigliotti. The franchise now boasts 13 stores across Cape Town, including the Shift Espresso Bar Riverlands Mall, which Smith now runs.

Adds Smith, "I loved how the brand focused on craftsmanship, from sourcing the best beans to creating an experience that made customers feel at home. I also saw a gap in my area for a specialty coffee shop that wasn’t just another chain, but had real personality."

Getting in the game

As for many new franchise owners, the biggest challenge is balancing everything — finances, operations, hiring, and marketing — all at once.

"Even though a franchise gives you a framework, there’s still a lot of work to do in making it successful. Cash flow was a major learning curve; there were times when I had to make tough decisions to keep things running smoothly. Staffing was another challenge — finding the right people who align with the brand’s vision and maintaining consistency in service. And, of course, there’s always the emotional side of it — dealing with self-doubt and the pressure of making it work," notes Smith.

Smith adds that the franchisor provided a lot of guidance, from training on the brand’s standards to marketing support. They also helped with supplier relationships, which made sourcing ingredients and equipment easier.

"But beyond that, what I valued most was the mentorship. I could reach out for advice when I needed it. That said, I also had to be proactive and figure things out on my own because, at the end of the day, the success of my store was in my hands," she says.

In the short term, Smith says her focus is on building a loyal customer base, perfecting daily operations, and creating a great work culture for the team.

"I want to make sure every person who walks through the doors has an amazing experience."

Smith says her long-term goal for the franchise is to expand — whether opening more locations or growing the brand in new ways.

"I also want to give back to my community, perhaps by mentoring other aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women who want to break into the hospitality industry," she adds.

Advice for other female entrepreneurs

When asked what advice Smith has for other women looking to enter the franchise business, she shares a few key takeaways:

• Do your research. Not all franchises are created equal. Look for one that aligns with your values and strengths.

• Trust yourself. Women often second-guess themselves, but if you’ve done your homework, take the leap!

• Build a strong support system. Whether it’s family, friends, or other business owners, having a network helps.

• Be hands-on. No one will care about your business as much as you do, so stay involved in the daily operations.

• Know your worth. Don’t let anyone make you feel like you’re not capable. Women bring incredible skills to business, from multitasking to problem-solving. Own it!

Smith’s journey is just the beginning. With one cup at a time, she’s proving that passion and perseverance are the key ingredients to success.