WomensMonth: Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket, on leading with heart

Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket, a fearless, big-hearted leader is redefining what it means to lead with purpose, passion, and people at the core.

Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket. Image supplied

From humble beginnings as a shop assistant on the streets of Johannesburg to leading one of South Africa’s most beloved seafood brands, Harding’s story is one of resilience, vision, and authentic leadership.

“I’m proudly South African—born and bred,” she begins. Growing up on the outskirts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg, Harding jumped straight into the world of work after matriculating in 1982.

Fashion retail was her first love: “The promotions, the fashion, Christmas gift wrapping — I loved it,” expresses Harding.

Her career later took her to the Edgars Group in 1991, where she worked for the Sales House brand. After three years in marketing, she took a leap and started her own business.

“My deep love has always been people — connecting business to people in a way that creates equal partnerships and removes unnecessary hierarchy. The closer leaders are to the ground, the better a business thrives,” she adds.

From fashion to food

In 2012, she joined Ocean Basket, marking the start of a chapter filled with growing pains, travelling to over 16 countries, and building deep relationships.

“Now, I have the opportunity to lead this brand into the next 30 years of its life.”

Her journey into the restaurant industry began years earlier when she met Fats Lazarides, the founder of Ocean Basket, in 1998. After 15 years running her own business, Lazarides called her up, and Harding ran at the opportunity.

"I have been an Ocean Basket fan since it opened in Johannesburg in 1997. There is something about this brand and its people that draws me to it. Each day, I am learning, evolving, and working with awesome people to change things and evolve. I don’t like standing still—literally," she says.

Leadership qualities

For Harding, leadership is about creating clarity and navigating.

“It’s a bit like being a sheepdog, a staffie at times, and always a nurturing ‘mom’ who cares deeply about everyone moving together to win. Women have that extra bit of intuition — we know when someone needs chicken soup or a brave, harsh chat,” she notes.

“Be humble. Wear lipstick. Believe everyone you meet has something you don’t. Keep your skills sharp. Work in the kitchen or on the floor — you’ll learn so much, and your people will respect you. And when hiring leaders, always get a reference from someone they once managed — you’ll find the truth there,” says Harding on the qualities effective leaders need.

Harding believes that there's no disadvantage to being a woman in leadership.

"Everyone must add value. I have never been rejected because I am a woman. I have been scolded only because of messing up. Women need to tell themselves a different story. Sometimes it’s our own stories that get us to believe that the guys don’t like us much. And sometimes it could be true. Focus on achieving results and creating meaningful value," she says.

Still, she admits hospitality is not an easy industry for women. “It’s long hours, many days away from home — a tough choice for a mom. My kids have missed out on things because of my choices, but I don’t regret them.”

Creating space for others

At Ocean Basket, she sees opportunity as abundant.

“It’s an entrepreneurial place where you can choose your future. Nobody has to ‘rise’ at the expense of others — it’s about those who choose to thrive. If you choose it, you’ll have it,” she says.

Her advice for other women aspiring to succeed in the restaurant industry is simple and practical: “Think carefully. Carry your washing-up gloves in your handbag. Wear comfortable shoes—you’ll be on your feet more than you think.”

When asked what Women’s Month means to her, she says, “Same as any other month. Every day is a new day to create cool stuff and help someone out.”