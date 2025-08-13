World’s top 100 food brands valued at $250.8bn, with Nestlé number 1

New data from Brand Finance reveals the collective brand value of the world’s top 100 food brands stands at $250.8bn in 2025, with Nestlé the most valuable food brand globally, with a brand value of $20.0bn.

Source: © 123rf

This is despite a small decline in brand value, down 4% from 2024, and more than $7.0bn greater than the second most valuable food brand, Lay’s, with a brand value of $12.7bn.

Top 10 most vlauable food brands

The brand valuation consultancy found that the world’s top 10 most valuable food brands alone contribute more than 35% of the Food 100 2025 ranking’s total brand value. Together, these top 10 most valuable food brands have a combined brand value of $88.4bn.

Yili (brand value $11.2bn), Tyson (brand value $9.9bn), and Danone (brand value $8.3bn) each maintain their 2024 rankings and remain among the top five most valuable food brands globally, ranked third through fifth, respectively.

Kellogg’s ranks in sixth place, its brand value relatively stable (down 1%) at $6.0bn.

US tortilla chip brand Doritos climbed three positions in the Food 100 2025 ranking to reach seventh place, its brand value rising 16% from 2024 to $5.4bn.

Strategic marketing campaigns have played a key role in boosting brand value, with the brand updating its products and offering to appeal to targeted markets.

Taiwan’s Uni-President has risen 10 places to eighth position globally. This follows a 35% increase in brand value to $5.0bn, largely attributed to stronger financials posted by the company.

Italy’s pasta-centred brand Barilla and Switzerland’s Lindt (brand value up 5% to $4.9bn) enter the top 10 in ninth and 10th place, respectively. Barilla’s brand value increased 21% to $5.0bn, attributed to strong financial performance and an improved Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 85.7 out of 100.

Nestlé's challenges

Its research found Nestlé notes strong consumer familiarity (9.7), understanding (7.6), and credibility (7.4), but lower engagement (5.8), preference (6.3), and notably, price acceptance (6.3).

These scores underline the challenge Nestlé faces: maintaining its premium pricing position without alienating price-sensitive consumers.

That said, Nestlé holds the top spot as the most valuable food portfolio brand in 2025, with its wider portfolio brand valued at $65.4bn.

Lindt: Expensive but worth the price

Swiss chocolatier Lindt (brand value up 14% to $4.9bn) ranks among the top 10 most valuable food brands globally, and the top six strongest food brands, and has emerged as a ‘brand to watch.’

Brand Finance research reveals that Lindt achieves a perfect 10 out of 10 score for price acceptance in core markets, including Germany, France, Spain, the UK, and Switzerland, showcasing its ability to command a price premium and defend margins.

Henry Farr, valuation director, Brand Finance, comments that consumer perceptions reinforce Lindt’s strong performance across key research metrics.

“Brand Finance data shows that 63% of UK and 56% of Swiss consumers view Lindt as 'expensive but worth the price,' – the highest percentages among chocolate brands in both the UK and Switzerland.

“Similar sentiments are shared in Germany, with 57% of consumers signalling price acceptance and 60% associating Lindt with 'great taste,' highlighting its exceptional brand appeal and ability to validate its premium pricing – a significant competitive advantage.”

Strongest non-alcoholic drinks brands

Coca-Cola (brand value up 32% to $46.3bn) remains the most valuable non-alcoholic drinks brand for the 11th consecutive year. Its brand value is now more than double that of runner-up, Pepsi (brand value up 12% to $22.5bn).

Coca-Cola is also the strongest among the top 50 non-alcoholic drinks brands, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 93.4 out of 100.

US brands make up 67% of the ranking’s total value, equivalent to $106.7bn, with just 16 of the top 50 brands. Monster, Gatorade, Dr Pepper, and Sprite are also among the top 10 most valuable, ranked fifth, sixth, seventh, and ninth, respectively.

No South African brands

Commenting on the rankings with a South African lens, Jeremy Sampson, chairman of Brand Finance Africa, says:

“From the rankings, one sees that many of the top global brands in these hotly contested sectors are available in (South) Africa. There are no local brands, as they all lack the necessary scale and reach.

"In non-alcoholic drinks, it is fascinating to watch Monster Energy ranked at #5, launched, or as they say they ‘unleashed the beast’ in the US in 2002 by two South African-born ‘boykies’, Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg, now valued at $8.7bn and sitting just below Red Bull.”

Read the report here.