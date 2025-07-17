Brand Finance's most valuable alcohol brands - South Africa faces tariff hurdles

The world’s most valuable beers, spirits, and champagne and wine brands recorded total brand value growth in 2025, according to a new report from Brand Finance. Brand Finance attributes this growth to continued premiumisation and the rising popularity of no- and low- alcohol (NoLo) alternatives.

Billions in value

Corona Extra retains its position as the world’s most valuable beer brand, with a brand value of $13.4bn. Heineken and Budweiser hold onto second and third place, respectively, also maintaining their rankings from 2024. The US' Michelob and China’s Tsingtao have entered the top 10 for the first time, while Guinness rejoins the top 10 for the first time since 2018.

Tsingtao remains the world’s strongest beer brand, noting a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 95.6 out of 100 and an AAA+ rating.

South African brands Castle and Black Label rank 25th and 35th respectively.

Brand Finance’s data also shows that non-alcoholic beer drinkers most strongly associate Beck’s, Peroni, and BrewDog with high-quality NoLo lagers and ales. Guinness emerges as the leading brand overall in the NoLo beer category. The research further reveals that non-alcoholic beer drinkers over-index against the general population across all interests and sporting activities.

Henry Farr, valuation director, Brand Finance commented: “Brand Finance data shows that non-alcoholic beer drinkers are 68% more likely to

be interested in sport and more than twice as likely (106%) to be interested in running, compared to the general population. This trend reflects a growing consumer focus on moderating alcohol intake and prioritising health, without giving up the social experience of enjoying a drink. It's a key growth area within the alcoholic beverages market, and brands like Guinness - capable of appealing to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinkers - are well-positioned to enhance their brand value as consumer preferences continue to shift."

Chinese baijiu brand Moutai remains the world’s most valuable spirits brand in 2025, with a brand value of $58.4bn. It also ranks as the second-strongest spirits brand globally, noting a BSI score of 92.4 out of 100. Brand Finance research, conducted solely in its home market of China, reveals that Moutai performs strongly across key brand metrics, including reliability, reputation, and likeability.

Mexican tequila brand Don Julio ranks 15th in terms of brand value but emerges as the strongest spirits brand in 2025, with a BSI score of 94.2 out of 100. According to Brand Finance data, eight of the top 50 spirits brands globally now hold a AAA+ brand strength rating – the highest rating awarded by Brand Finance.

Preferences

Moët & Chandon retains its position as the world’s most valuable champagne and wine brand, a title it has held since the launch of Brand Finance’s Champagne & Wine 10 ranking in 2020. Its brand value reaches $2.1bn, supported by high-profile, long-term partnerships such as its 34-year-role as the official champagne of the Global Globes and global ambassadorship with international tennis star Roger Federer since 2012.

These initiatives further reinforce the brand’s values of legacy and longevity. With a brand value of $1.2bn , Barefoot is the world’s second most valuable champagne and wine brand. Brand Finance research reveals that the brand performs particularly well among US consumers, noting perfect 10 out of 10 scores for consideration, preference, and understanding.

From a South African perspective, the announcement of a 30% US tariff on South African exports, effective 1 August 2025, has sent shockwaves through the local wine industry.

Valued at over R650m annually, the US wine export market, while not the largest by volume, holds significant strategic value in South Africa’s diversified export portfolio.

Jeremy Sampson, chairman of Brand Finance Africa commented: “This escalation in trade tensions arrives at a precarious time for the global wine industry, which is already contending with declining consumption, inflationary pressures, and rapidly evolving consumer preferences. The tariff hike is a challenge that some of the major brands South African brands may be able to manage better than the smaller, niche brands. It arrives in the wake of a Financial Times feature earlier this month praising the Cape wines and referencing ‘a sense of community as a hallmark of South African winemakers’. This especially amongst the ‘young guns’ which augers well for the future.”