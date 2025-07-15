BehindtheCampaign: Corona Studios releases Jeffreys Bay doccie

Jeffreys Bay has come a long way from its roots as a rural farm town known for its perfect waves. Now recognised as one of the world’s premier surf spots, it’s the focus of a new documentary from Corona Studios.

From left to right - Matthew McGillivray; Molly Picklum; Mayor of Kouga Municipality, Hattingh Bornman; x2 Time J-Bay Winner, Jordy Smith who featured in Corona Studios film, Feeling J-Bay; Sarah Baum; and Luke Thompson.

Nature and identity

Titled Feeling J’Bay, the short documentary is less about surfing and more about what happens when nature, identity, and community come together. From dolphins threading the backline at sunrise to the sound of hand-carved boards hitting water, the film captures the spirit of a place where time slows and life feels lighter.

Premiered as part of Corona’s 100-year celebration and new global 0.0% alcohol beer partnership with the World Surf League (WSL), the screening took place at Casa Corona, overlooking Supertubes - the legendary wave that built the town and sits at the heart of the film.

Shot in and around Jeffreys Bay’s famed point break, Feeling J’Bay weaves aerial shots, historical surf clips, and intimate interviews with locals, legends, and artists into a visual meditation on the wave — and the people who have lived and surfed its story.

“I grew up with this wave right outside my door. It taught me everything — discipline, joy, belief,” said professional surfer Joshe Faulkner who shares his story in the film. “Seeing our stories told like this reminds me that J-Bay is bigger than any one surfer. It’s a feeling that belongs to all of us.”

Directed by Peri VP, the film also features voices and visuals from across the town’s past and present, including surf industry pioneer Cheron Kraak, professional surfers Jordy Smith and Mike February, and writer-freediver Amal Perrotin.

“With this film, the goal really was to capture the feeling of J-Bay from different perspectives,” said Peri “It’s an ode to the magic and intrigue of this iconic wave and the community around it.”

“There are few breaks on earth that carry the soul of surfing like Jeffreys Bay,” said Melanie Nicholson, head of brand, Corona South Africa. “As we celebrate a century of Corona and 130 years of South African Breweries, this film is an invitation to reconnect with nature, community and those golden-hour moments that remind us why we fell in love with the ocean in the first place.”

Also featured is Corona content creator and surf coach Wade Schouw, who is passionate about helping people through surf and skate culture.

