    SABC documentary travelogue nominated for prestigious national award

    SABC documentary travelogue Breaking Down Borders has been nominated for outstanding documentary series at the second annual National Arts and Culture Awards.
    11 Aug 2025
    11 Aug 2025
    SABC documentary travelogue Breaking Down Borders sees Paul Modjadji traverse the continent with his team to spread the joy of dance while spotlighting local stories (Image supplied)
    SABC documentary travelogue Breaking Down Borders sees Paul Modjadji traverse the continent with his team to spread the joy of dance while spotlighting local stories (Image supplied)

    The series, which aired on SAB1 from August 2024, sees multi-hyphenate storyteller Paul Modjadji traverse the continent with his team to spread the joy of dance while spotlighting local stories, has been nominated for a prestigious new award.

    Currently, the series is being rebroadcast.

    A social cohesion project

    Breaking Down Borders is co-produced by actor-producer Wandile Molebatsi, who says he was delighted that African stories and content were finally being produced by Africans, for Africans.

    Breaking Down Borders is a social cohesion project that aims to build bridges amongst Africans. It is artistic and cultural diplomacy at its best. Through the show, you explore Africa’s touristic treasures while meeting change-makers setting the pace of Africa,” Molebatsi says.

    It is South Africa’s first continental dance and culture travelogue, following in the footsteps of the SABC’s last Africa travelogue hosted by Precious Kofi in 2009.

    Shine a light on Africa

    Supported by family and friends, Modjadji embarks on a 10-country tour, taking in Zimbabwe, Senegal and Nigeria among others before reflecting on his experiences in a one-off retrospective chaired by Minnie Dlamini.

    “It is the honour of a lifetime even to be nominated for such a highly regarded national award. The quality of the contenders speaks for itself,” Modjadji says.

    “Our series was a joy to create and helped shine a positive light on the African continent and its boundless creativity.”

    Film, SABC, SABC1, Wandile Molebatsi, documentary, television series, Paul Modjadji, TV, cinematography
    Let's do Biz