Trending
Jobs
- Managing Director Dbn, Jhb, CT
SABC documentary travelogue nominated for prestigious national award
The series, which aired on SAB1 from August 2024, sees multi-hyphenate storyteller Paul Modjadji traverse the continent with his team to spread the joy of dance while spotlighting local stories, has been nominated for a prestigious new award.
Currently, the series is being rebroadcast.
A social cohesion project
Breaking Down Borders is co-produced by actor-producer Wandile Molebatsi, who says he was delighted that African stories and content were finally being produced by Africans, for Africans.
“Breaking Down Borders is a social cohesion project that aims to build bridges amongst Africans. It is artistic and cultural diplomacy at its best. Through the show, you explore Africa’s touristic treasures while meeting change-makers setting the pace of Africa,” Molebatsi says.
It is South Africa’s first continental dance and culture travelogue, following in the footsteps of the SABC’s last Africa travelogue hosted by Precious Kofi in 2009.
Shine a light on Africa
Supported by family and friends, Modjadji embarks on a 10-country tour, taking in Zimbabwe, Senegal and Nigeria among others before reflecting on his experiences in a one-off retrospective chaired by Minnie Dlamini.
“It is the honour of a lifetime even to be nominated for such a highly regarded national award. The quality of the contenders speaks for itself,” Modjadji says.
“Our series was a joy to create and helped shine a positive light on the African continent and its boundless creativity.”
Related
Zulaikha Patel joins Newzroom Afrika's AM Report 7 minutes SuperSport pioneers Africa's first 24-hour women's sports channel 3 days #CreativeCircle | Neo Mashigo: The difference between a cherry and goat dung 7 Aug 2025 The Brief: Real-time relevance with long-view insight 4 Aug 2025 New head of video entertainment for SABC 1 Aug 2025 #BehindtheCampaign | Ford’s Live the Ranger Life: Off-road and on message 31 Jul 2025