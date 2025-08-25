TNPA, NERSA sign sustainable energy MoU at SA ports

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration on sustainable energy and infrastructure at South African ports.

Source: Transnet Port Terminals

The agreement aims to align port operations with energy security objectives, support LNG and renewable projects, and advance the country’s Just Energy Transition programme.

The MoU establishes governance structures, including steering committees and workstreams focused on technical, regulatory, and strategic aspects.

The partnership aims to align the licensing and operation of petroleum, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities, supporting national energy plans such as the Integrated Resources Plan and the SA Renewable Energy Masterplan.

Strategic collaboration for energy security

Acting TNPA chief executive Phyllis Difeto said: "TNPA welcomes the signed MoU with Nersa. Strategic collaborations are vital, especially in the current geopolitical climate, where boosting energy independence and security is critical.

"Ports play a crucial role in importing energy sources and components to support South Africa's energy aspirations."

TNPA is advancing its Gas-to-Power programme, including three bulk LNG terminals at Richards Bay, Ngqura, and Saldanha ports.

The first LNG import terminal at Richards Bay is set to be operational by 2028, followed by Ngqura. Small-scale LNG initiatives are also underway across other ports, supplemented by liquid fuels programmes such as the Ngqura tank farm Request for Proposal (RFP).

Renewable energy developments are planned across all eight commercial ports.

Ensuring regulatory alignment and investment

The 10-year MoU aims to ensure regulatory compliance and encourage investment in the national port system.

Muzi Mkhize, Nersa full-time regulator member overseeing petroleum pipeline regulation, commented: "Nersa sees this collaboration with TNPA as imperative, given our dual mandates within the ports.

"Coordination ensures sufficient import capacity and efficient port operations, especially with South Africa’s reliance on imports for liquid fuels and the expected LNG influx.

"The recent Fuels Industry Risk Assessment highlighted logistical constraints that require urgent attention, reinforcing the need for regulatory alignment. We remain committed to vigorous implementation of the MoU to realise its intended benefits."