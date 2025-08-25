South Africa
    Telkom Radio Awards appoints Grant Nash as head judge for 2025

    With over two decades of experience in broadcasting, media education, and content strategy, Grant Nash has been appointed head judge for the 15th edition of the Telkom Radio Awards. Nash will lead the review and refinement of judging criteria, oversee the selection and allocation of judges, validate all entries, and moderate the final results to ensure integrity across all categories.
    25 Aug 2025
    25 Aug 2025
    Supplied image: Grant Nash has been appointed head judge of the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards
    Supplied image: Grant Nash has been appointed head judge of the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards

    “The appointment of a head judge is a proactive step to strengthen judging integrity, improve transparency, and adapt to the evolving audio landscape. We’re proud to have the benefit of Grant’s industry experience to further cement the Telkom Radio Awards as a much anticipated event in the radio industry’s calendar,” says Lyndon Barends, MD: strategic partnerships and events at Arena Holdings.

    “The Telkom South African Radio Awards holds a very special place for me as a previous winner, and I’m proud to now play a part in shaping its future," says Nash.

    "These awards not only celebrate excellence across the industry but also inspire what the medium can become in the years ahead. They are pivotal for all radio stakeholders, from broadcasters and producers to advertisers and audiences, shining a light on the creativity, innovation, and talent that drive our industry forward," he continues.

    Currently serving as academic and knowledge manager at Boston Media House, Nash started his radio career back at TuksFM. He went on to co-host the award-winning Grant and Anele Show on 947 and 5FM, in addition to serving as programme manager at both stations.

    Nash is also co-author of Next Level Radio, the country’s first radio and communications textbook, and is completing his PhD in Philosophy at the University of Johannesburg.

    “I’m committed to ensuring the judging process remains valid, robust, and rigorous, so that the awards continue to represent the very best of South African radio and audio, today and tomorrow,” says Nash.

    The 2025 awards feature a diverse array of categories, including:

    • Programme categories: Breakfast Show, Drive Time, Music Show, News and Actuality, Drama, Sports, and Community Projects
    • Presenter categories: Morning, Afternoon, Night, Sports, and Field Reporters
    • Technical and creative categories: Station Imaging, Content Production, Radio Innovation, and Multi-Channel Promotion
    • Digital media categories: Best Internet Radio Show and Best Podcast
    • Special categories: Station Manager’s Choice, Hall of Fame, and Bright Star Awards

    The Telkom Radio Awards will take place later this year, with finalists to be announced in October.

    Lyndon Barends, Grant Nash, Arena Holdings, Telkom Radio Awards
