    All the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards, Hot 1027 wins Most Loyal Listeners Awards

    1 Dec 2024
    The winners of the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards were announced in Sandton on Saturday 30 November at an event attended by the radio and related industry.
    Source: Bizcommunity The 2024 Telkom Radio Awards took place last night, Saturday 30 November where Hot 1027 won the Most Loyal Listeners Award
    The Awards, now in their 14th year acknowledge not only the on-air personalities, but also the unsung heroes working behind the
    scenes to deliver engaging, informative, and entertaining radio content.

    This year, 73 winners were announced across 29 categories in Campus, Community, PBS (Public Broadcast Service) and Commercial licence categories, as well as podcasts and internet radio.

    Station of the Year awards went to 702 (commercial), Lesedi FM (PBS), Radio Khwezi (community) and VoW FM (campus).

    Winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as finalists across all general categories in 2024 and their motivation submissions which spoke to innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, and their ‘x-factor’.

    The Hall of Fame inductees were announced as Jill Stewart, Eon de Vos, Simon Parkinson, Darren Scott, and Nick Grubb. These individuals, who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least thirty years, were nominated by industry peers.

    Five individuals were inducted as Bright Stars – young talent, 26 years and younger with a deep understanding and passion for the medium. This year’s inductees are Yonaka Theledi, Jodell Tantji, Thato Moloto, Jan Willem Lotz, Ndivho Makhwanya, and Chloe van Rooyen.

    In the MyStation listener’s choice categories, the MyStation - Most Votes award went to UkhoziFM, repeating their success in 2023. The MyStation - Most Loyal Listeners award went to Hot 1027.

    The Winners

    AFTERNOON DRIVE PRESENTER
    TYPESTATION NAMEAWARDED
    CAMPUSVOW FM 88.1RICARDO GENESIS
    COMMUNITYRADIO KHWEZISAZISO DLAMINI
    PBSLESEDI FMELIZABETH MOLEBOHENG MAOELA
    COMMERCIALKFM 94.5CARL WASTIE
    AFTERNOON DRIVE SHOW
    CAMPUSPUK FM 93.6PUK FM DRIVE
    COMMUNITY919 FMFEEL GOOD DRIVE
    PBSUMHLOBO WENENE FMIDRIVE ENOCHATHA
    COMMERCIAL5FMTHE ROGER GOODE SHOW
    BREAKFAST SHOW PRESENTER
    CAMPUSMFM 92.6SIBULELE NDUDULA
    COMMUNITY919 FMSHANE HUNTER
    PBSTRU FMMAKOSANDILE BOYZ MPUNZI
    COMMERCIALRADIO 702BONGANI BINGWA
    BREAKFAST SHOW
    CAMPUSVOW FM 88.1VOW FM BREAKFAST WITH KIRSTEN AND VALERIE
    COMMUNITY919 FMBREAKFAST ON DEMAND
    PBSSAFMSAFM RISE
    COMMERCIAL947ANELE AND THE CLUB ON 947
    BUSINESS AND FINANCE SHOW
    COMBINEDRSGRSG GELDSAKE
    COMMUNITY PROJECT
    CAMPUSTUKS FM 107.2FLY@UP THRIFT
    COMMUNITYRADIO KHWEZI#IKHWEZILIZAKUWE
    PBSLOTUS FMBREAKFAST EXPRESS MAKING LIVES BETTER
    COMMERCIALOFMOFM WINTER DRIVE
    CONTENT PRODUCER
    CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINEDTSHWANE FM 93.6BREAKFAST WITH T - LESEDI MADIMABE
    PBSUMHLOBO WENENE FMIDRIVE ENOCHATHA - PHETHU SOGA
    COMMERCIALJACARANDA FMBREAKFAST WITH MARTIN BESTER - MEGAN MITCHELL AND ETHAN BAIRD
    DAYTIME SHOW
    CAMPUSTUKS FMTUKS FM BRUNCH WITH ZANELE NDALA
    COMMUNITYNQUBELA FM 97.0YOUTH PARADISE
    PBSTRUFMLUNCHTIME SHANDIES
    COMMERCIALRADIO 702THE CLEMENT MANYATHELA SHOW
    DRAMA PROGRAMME
    COMBINEDMUNGHANA-LONENE FMMINA-HI-MINA
    FIELD NEWS REPORTER
    COMBINEDPOWER 98.7NKOSIKHONA MALINGA- MNISI
    MULTI-CHANNEL PROMOTION
    COMBINEDKFMKFM BEST OF THE CAPE 2023
    MUSIC SHOW
    CAMPUSVOW FMVOW FM TOP 30
    COMMUNITYUCR-FM 97.0UCR-FM TOP 30 SOUNDZ
    PBSTRUFMTRUFM TOP 30
    COMMERCIAL5FMTOP 40 ON 5
    NEWS AND ACTUALITY SHOW
    CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINEDRADIO KHWEZIAMABALENGWE (THEMBELANI BUTHELEZI)
    PBSUMHLOBO WENENE FMUPHENDLONDABA
    COMMERCIALHOT 102.7 FMTHE BULLY CHAIN
    NEWS BULLETIN READER
    CAMPUSUJFM 95.4REALEBOGA NKE
    COMMUNITYRADIO RIVERSIDEASATHABA GROOTBOOM
    PBSLOTUS FMSARESHEN PILLAY
    COMMERCIALHOT 102.7FMTARA PENNY
    NIGHT-TIME SHOW
    CAMPUSVOW FMVOW BREAKING GROUND
    COMMUNITYRADIO KHWEZISAKHA ISIZWE WITH SAZISO DLAMINI
    PBSRADIO 2000LIFE, LOVE AND ALL
    COMMERCIALEAST COAST RADIOEARLY BREAKFAST
    PODCAST
    COMBINEDJACARANDA FMGOOD MORNING ANGELS PODCAST
    PROMOTIONS STUNT/EVENT
    CAMPUSTUKS FMFRESHERS
    COMMUNITYLIFE FMTHE BIBLE DRIVE
    PBSUKHOZI FMKNORROX HIGH TEA NO LAY D
    COMMERCIAL5FMTHE GREAT RADIO TAKEOVER - WORLD RADIO DAY
    RADIO DOCUMENTARY
    COMBINEDEWNLEFT FOR DEAD
    RADIO INNOVATION
    COMBINEDKFM 94.5CASH HUNT ON KFM MORNINGS
    SPORTS PRESENTER
    COMBINEDUKHOZI FMVICTOR MPHO MOLEFE
    SPORTS SHOW
    CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINEDALEX FMTHE SPORTS AVENUE
    PBSSAFMTOP SPORT
    COMMERCIALVUMA FMMARAWA SPORT WORLWIDE - MSW
    SPORTS BULLETIN READER
    COMBINED5FM5 BREAKFAST
    STATION IMAGING
    CAMPUS AND COMMUNITYGROOT FM 90.5GROOT FM 90.5
    PBSUMHLOBOWENE FMUMHLOBOWENE FM
    COMMERCIALKAYA 959KAYA 959
    TRAFFIC PRESENTER
    COMBINED5FMYONAKA THELEDI
    BEST INTERNET RADIO SHOW
    COMBINEDCHANNEL AFRICAON THE MOVE
    WEEKEND RADIO SHOW
    CAMPUSTUKS FMTUKS FM TOP 40 WITH NELISWA MHLONGO
    COMMUNITYMIX 93.8 FMTHE BREAKFAST RUN WITH NKULI DANISO AND MOSA KAISER
    PBSLOTUS FMTHE WEEKEND EXPLOSION WITH SHAASTRA NAGESAR
    COMMERCIAL567 CAPE TALKWEEKEND BREAKFAST WITH SARA-JAYNE MAKWALA KING
    BRIGHT STAR UNDUCTEES
    Yonaka Theledi
    Jodell Tantij
    Thato Moloto
    Jan Willem Lotz
    Ndivho Makhwanya
    Chloe van Rooyen
    HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
    Jill Stewart
    Eon DeVos
    Simon Parkinson
    Darren Scott
    Nick Grubb
    STATION MANAGERS CHOICE INDUCTEES
    Lillian Tau
    Leith Smith
    Christopher Francis
    Phakamani Mkhwanazi
    Florina Sebola
    STATION OF THE YEAR
    CAMPUSVOW FM
    COMMUNITYRADIO KHWEZI
    PBSLESEDI FM
    COMMERCIAL702
    MY STATION MOST VOTES
    Ukhozi FM
    MY STATION MOST LOYAL LISTENERS
    Hot 1027

    Radio a powerful media platform

    “Radio remains one of the most powerful media platforms in South Africa. It reaches diverse communities across the country, breaking down barriers and connecting people from all walks of life.

    "Its accessibility allows it to inform, entertain, and empower millions, often becoming a trusted voice in communities.

    "In a digital age, radio continues to evolve, blending traditional broadcast with modern platforms, making it an indispensable medium for storytelling that enriches people’s lives,” says Lyndon Barends, managing director of strategic partnerships at Arena Holdings, owners of the Radio Awards.

    Celebrating 100 years

    “Celebrating 100 years of radio is an incredible milestone, reflecting a century of storytelling, information sharing, and connection.

    "At Telkom, we are proud to champion this legacy through the Telkom Radio Awards, which honour the pioneers and visionaries
    who continue to inspire through this powerful medium,” says chief marketing officer at Telkom, Gugu Mthembu.

    “As the custodians of connectivity for over a century, Telkom believes in the transformative power of communication to bring
    people closer and shape a brighter future.

    "True to our ethos, Possible Begins Here, we are proud of our partnership with a platform that recognises the exceptional talent that drives the radio industry forward and continues to amplify voices across South Africa and beyond.

    "Congratulations to all nominees and winners on their achievements.”

