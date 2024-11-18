All the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards, Hot 1027 wins Most Loyal Listeners Awards

The winners of the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards were announced in Sandton on Saturday 30 November at an event attended by the radio and related industry.

The Awards, now in their 14th year acknowledge not only the on-air personalities, but also the unsung heroes working behind the

scenes to deliver engaging, informative, and entertaining radio content.

This year, 73 winners were announced across 29 categories in Campus, Community, PBS (Public Broadcast Service) and Commercial licence categories, as well as podcasts and internet radio.

Station of the Year awards went to 702 (commercial), Lesedi FM (PBS), Radio Khwezi (community) and VoW FM (campus).

Winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as finalists across all general categories in 2024 and their motivation submissions which spoke to innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, and their ‘x-factor’.

The Hall of Fame inductees were announced as Jill Stewart, Eon de Vos, Simon Parkinson, Darren Scott, and Nick Grubb. These individuals, who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least thirty years, were nominated by industry peers.

Five individuals were inducted as Bright Stars – young talent, 26 years and younger with a deep understanding and passion for the medium. This year’s inductees are Yonaka Theledi, Jodell Tantji, Thato Moloto, Jan Willem Lotz, Ndivho Makhwanya, and Chloe van Rooyen.

In the MyStation listener’s choice categories, the MyStation - Most Votes award went to UkhoziFM, repeating their success in 2023. The MyStation - Most Loyal Listeners award went to Hot 1027.

The Winners

AFTERNOON DRIVE PRESENTER TYPE STATION NAME AWARDED CAMPUS VOW FM 88.1 RICARDO GENESIS COMMUNITY RADIO KHWEZI SAZISO DLAMINI PBS LESEDI FM ELIZABETH MOLEBOHENG MAOELA COMMERCIAL KFM 94.5 CARL WASTIE AFTERNOON DRIVE SHOW CAMPUS PUK FM 93.6 PUK FM DRIVE COMMUNITY 919 FM FEEL GOOD DRIVE PBS UMHLOBO WENENE FM IDRIVE ENOCHATHA COMMERCIAL 5FM THE ROGER GOODE SHOW BREAKFAST SHOW PRESENTER CAMPUS MFM 92.6 SIBULELE NDUDULA COMMUNITY 919 FM SHANE HUNTER PBS TRU FM MAKOSANDILE BOYZ MPUNZI COMMERCIAL RADIO 702 BONGANI BINGWA BREAKFAST SHOW CAMPUS VOW FM 88.1 VOW FM BREAKFAST WITH KIRSTEN AND VALERIE COMMUNITY 919 FM BREAKFAST ON DEMAND PBS SAFM SAFM RISE COMMERCIAL 947 ANELE AND THE CLUB ON 947 BUSINESS AND FINANCE SHOW COMBINED RSG RSG GELDSAKE COMMUNITY PROJECT CAMPUS TUKS FM 107.2 FLY@UP THRIFT COMMUNITY RADIO KHWEZI #IKHWEZILIZAKUWE PBS LOTUS FM BREAKFAST EXPRESS MAKING LIVES BETTER COMMERCIAL OFM OFM WINTER DRIVE CONTENT PRODUCER CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINED TSHWANE FM 93.6 BREAKFAST WITH T - LESEDI MADIMABE PBS UMHLOBO WENENE FM IDRIVE ENOCHATHA - PHETHU SOGA COMMERCIAL JACARANDA FM BREAKFAST WITH MARTIN BESTER - MEGAN MITCHELL AND ETHAN BAIRD DAYTIME SHOW CAMPUS TUKS FM TUKS FM BRUNCH WITH ZANELE NDALA COMMUNITY NQUBELA FM 97.0 YOUTH PARADISE PBS TRUFM LUNCHTIME SHANDIES COMMERCIAL RADIO 702 THE CLEMENT MANYATHELA SHOW DRAMA PROGRAMME COMBINED MUNGHANA-LONENE FM MINA-HI-MINA FIELD NEWS REPORTER COMBINED POWER 98.7 NKOSIKHONA MALINGA- MNISI MULTI-CHANNEL PROMOTION COMBINED KFM KFM BEST OF THE CAPE 2023 MUSIC SHOW CAMPUS VOW FM VOW FM TOP 30 COMMUNITY UCR-FM 97.0 UCR-FM TOP 30 SOUNDZ PBS TRUFM TRUFM TOP 30 COMMERCIAL 5FM TOP 40 ON 5 NEWS AND ACTUALITY SHOW CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINED RADIO KHWEZI AMABALENGWE (THEMBELANI BUTHELEZI) PBS UMHLOBO WENENE FM UPHENDLONDABA COMMERCIAL HOT 102.7 FM THE BULLY CHAIN NEWS BULLETIN READER CAMPUS UJFM 95.4 REALEBOGA NKE COMMUNITY RADIO RIVERSIDE ASATHABA GROOTBOOM PBS LOTUS FM SARESHEN PILLAY COMMERCIAL HOT 102.7FM TARA PENNY NIGHT-TIME SHOW CAMPUS VOW FM VOW BREAKING GROUND COMMUNITY RADIO KHWEZI SAKHA ISIZWE WITH SAZISO DLAMINI PBS RADIO 2000 LIFE, LOVE AND ALL COMMERCIAL EAST COAST RADIO EARLY BREAKFAST PODCAST COMBINED JACARANDA FM GOOD MORNING ANGELS PODCAST PROMOTIONS STUNT/EVENT CAMPUS TUKS FM FRESHERS COMMUNITY LIFE FM THE BIBLE DRIVE PBS UKHOZI FM KNORROX HIGH TEA NO LAY D COMMERCIAL 5FM THE GREAT RADIO TAKEOVER - WORLD RADIO DAY RADIO DOCUMENTARY COMBINED EWN LEFT FOR DEAD RADIO INNOVATION COMBINED KFM 94.5 CASH HUNT ON KFM MORNINGS SPORTS PRESENTER COMBINED UKHOZI FM VICTOR MPHO MOLEFE SPORTS SHOW CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINED ALEX FM THE SPORTS AVENUE PBS SAFM TOP SPORT COMMERCIAL VUMA FM MARAWA SPORT WORLWIDE - MSW SPORTS BULLETIN READER COMBINED 5FM 5 BREAKFAST STATION IMAGING CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY GROOT FM 90.5 GROOT FM 90.5 PBS UMHLOBOWENE FM UMHLOBOWENE FM COMMERCIAL KAYA 959 KAYA 959 TRAFFIC PRESENTER COMBINED 5FM YONAKA THELEDI BEST INTERNET RADIO SHOW COMBINED CHANNEL AFRICA ON THE MOVE WEEKEND RADIO SHOW CAMPUS TUKS FM TUKS FM TOP 40 WITH NELISWA MHLONGO COMMUNITY MIX 93.8 FM THE BREAKFAST RUN WITH NKULI DANISO AND MOSA KAISER PBS LOTUS FM THE WEEKEND EXPLOSION WITH SHAASTRA NAGESAR COMMERCIAL 567 CAPE TALK WEEKEND BREAKFAST WITH SARA-JAYNE MAKWALA KING BRIGHT STAR UNDUCTEES Yonaka Theledi Jodell Tantij Thato Moloto Jan Willem Lotz Ndivho Makhwanya Chloe van Rooyen HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES Jill Stewart Eon DeVos Simon Parkinson Darren Scott Nick Grubb STATION MANAGERS CHOICE INDUCTEES Lillian Tau Leith Smith Christopher Francis Phakamani Mkhwanazi Florina Sebola STATION OF THE YEAR CAMPUS VOW FM COMMUNITY RADIO KHWEZI PBS LESEDI FM COMMERCIAL 702 MY STATION MOST VOTES Ukhozi FM MY STATION MOST LOYAL LISTENERS Hot 1027

Radio a powerful media platform

“Radio remains one of the most powerful media platforms in South Africa. It reaches diverse communities across the country, breaking down barriers and connecting people from all walks of life.

"Its accessibility allows it to inform, entertain, and empower millions, often becoming a trusted voice in communities.

"In a digital age, radio continues to evolve, blending traditional broadcast with modern platforms, making it an indispensable medium for storytelling that enriches people’s lives,” says Lyndon Barends, managing director of strategic partnerships at Arena Holdings, owners of the Radio Awards.

Celebrating 100 years

“Celebrating 100 years of radio is an incredible milestone, reflecting a century of storytelling, information sharing, and connection.

"At Telkom, we are proud to champion this legacy through the Telkom Radio Awards, which honour the pioneers and visionaries

who continue to inspire through this powerful medium,” says chief marketing officer at Telkom, Gugu Mthembu.

“As the custodians of connectivity for over a century, Telkom believes in the transformative power of communication to bring

people closer and shape a brighter future.

"True to our ethos, Possible Begins Here, we are proud of our partnership with a platform that recognises the exceptional talent that drives the radio industry forward and continues to amplify voices across South Africa and beyond.

"Congratulations to all nominees and winners on their achievements.”