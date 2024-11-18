Subscribe & Follow
All the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards, Hot 1027 wins Most Loyal Listeners Awards
The Awards, now in their 14th year acknowledge not only the on-air personalities, but also the unsung heroes working behind the
scenes to deliver engaging, informative, and entertaining radio content.
This year, 73 winners were announced across 29 categories in Campus, Community, PBS (Public Broadcast Service) and Commercial licence categories, as well as podcasts and internet radio.
Station of the Year awards went to 702 (commercial), Lesedi FM (PBS), Radio Khwezi (community) and VoW FM (campus).
Winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as finalists across all general categories in 2024 and their motivation submissions which spoke to innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, and their ‘x-factor’.
The Hall of Fame inductees were announced as Jill Stewart, Eon de Vos, Simon Parkinson, Darren Scott, and Nick Grubb. These individuals, who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least thirty years, were nominated by industry peers.
Five individuals were inducted as Bright Stars – young talent, 26 years and younger with a deep understanding and passion for the medium. This year’s inductees are Yonaka Theledi, Jodell Tantji, Thato Moloto, Jan Willem Lotz, Ndivho Makhwanya, and Chloe van Rooyen.
In the MyStation listener’s choice categories, the MyStation - Most Votes award went to UkhoziFM, repeating their success in 2023. The MyStation - Most Loyal Listeners award went to Hot 1027.
The Winners
|AFTERNOON DRIVE PRESENTER
|TYPE
|STATION NAME
|AWARDED
|CAMPUS
|VOW FM 88.1
|RICARDO GENESIS
|COMMUNITY
|RADIO KHWEZI
|SAZISO DLAMINI
|PBS
|LESEDI FM
|ELIZABETH MOLEBOHENG MAOELA
|COMMERCIAL
|KFM 94.5
|CARL WASTIE
|AFTERNOON DRIVE SHOW
|CAMPUS
|PUK FM 93.6
|PUK FM DRIVE
|COMMUNITY
|919 FM
|FEEL GOOD DRIVE
|PBS
|UMHLOBO WENENE FM
|IDRIVE ENOCHATHA
|COMMERCIAL
|5FM
|THE ROGER GOODE SHOW
|BREAKFAST SHOW PRESENTER
|CAMPUS
|MFM 92.6
|SIBULELE NDUDULA
|COMMUNITY
|919 FM
|SHANE HUNTER
|PBS
|TRU FM
|MAKOSANDILE BOYZ MPUNZI
|COMMERCIAL
|RADIO 702
|BONGANI BINGWA
|BREAKFAST SHOW
|CAMPUS
|VOW FM 88.1
|VOW FM BREAKFAST WITH KIRSTEN AND VALERIE
|COMMUNITY
|919 FM
|BREAKFAST ON DEMAND
|PBS
|SAFM
|SAFM RISE
|COMMERCIAL
|947
|ANELE AND THE CLUB ON 947
|BUSINESS AND FINANCE SHOW
|COMBINED
|RSG
|RSG GELDSAKE
|COMMUNITY PROJECT
|CAMPUS
|TUKS FM 107.2
|FLY@UP THRIFT
|COMMUNITY
|RADIO KHWEZI
|#IKHWEZILIZAKUWE
|PBS
|LOTUS FM
|BREAKFAST EXPRESS MAKING LIVES BETTER
|COMMERCIAL
|OFM
|OFM WINTER DRIVE
|CONTENT PRODUCER
|CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINED
|TSHWANE FM 93.6
|BREAKFAST WITH T - LESEDI MADIMABE
|PBS
|UMHLOBO WENENE FM
|IDRIVE ENOCHATHA - PHETHU SOGA
|COMMERCIAL
|JACARANDA FM
|BREAKFAST WITH MARTIN BESTER - MEGAN MITCHELL AND ETHAN BAIRD
|DAYTIME SHOW
|CAMPUS
|TUKS FM
|TUKS FM BRUNCH WITH ZANELE NDALA
|COMMUNITY
|NQUBELA FM 97.0
|YOUTH PARADISE
|PBS
|TRUFM
|LUNCHTIME SHANDIES
|COMMERCIAL
|RADIO 702
|THE CLEMENT MANYATHELA SHOW
|DRAMA PROGRAMME
|COMBINED
|MUNGHANA-LONENE FM
|MINA-HI-MINA
|FIELD NEWS REPORTER
|COMBINED
|POWER 98.7
|NKOSIKHONA MALINGA- MNISI
|MULTI-CHANNEL PROMOTION
|COMBINED
|KFM
|KFM BEST OF THE CAPE 2023
|MUSIC SHOW
|CAMPUS
|VOW FM
|VOW FM TOP 30
|COMMUNITY
|UCR-FM 97.0
|UCR-FM TOP 30 SOUNDZ
|PBS
|TRUFM
|TRUFM TOP 30
|COMMERCIAL
|5FM
|TOP 40 ON 5
|NEWS AND ACTUALITY SHOW
|CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINED
|RADIO KHWEZI
|AMABALENGWE (THEMBELANI BUTHELEZI)
|PBS
|UMHLOBO WENENE FM
|UPHENDLONDABA
|COMMERCIAL
|HOT 102.7 FM
|THE BULLY CHAIN
|NEWS BULLETIN READER
|CAMPUS
|UJFM 95.4
|REALEBOGA NKE
|COMMUNITY
|RADIO RIVERSIDE
|ASATHABA GROOTBOOM
|PBS
|LOTUS FM
|SARESHEN PILLAY
|COMMERCIAL
|HOT 102.7FM
|TARA PENNY
|NIGHT-TIME SHOW
|CAMPUS
|VOW FM
|VOW BREAKING GROUND
|COMMUNITY
|RADIO KHWEZI
|SAKHA ISIZWE WITH SAZISO DLAMINI
|PBS
|RADIO 2000
|LIFE, LOVE AND ALL
|COMMERCIAL
|EAST COAST RADIO
|EARLY BREAKFAST
|PODCAST
|COMBINED
|JACARANDA FM
|GOOD MORNING ANGELS PODCAST
|PROMOTIONS STUNT/EVENT
|CAMPUS
|TUKS FM
|FRESHERS
|COMMUNITY
|LIFE FM
|THE BIBLE DRIVE
|PBS
|UKHOZI FM
|KNORROX HIGH TEA NO LAY D
|COMMERCIAL
|5FM
|THE GREAT RADIO TAKEOVER - WORLD RADIO DAY
|RADIO DOCUMENTARY
|COMBINED
|EWN
|LEFT FOR DEAD
|RADIO INNOVATION
|COMBINED
|KFM 94.5
|CASH HUNT ON KFM MORNINGS
|SPORTS PRESENTER
|COMBINED
|UKHOZI FM
|VICTOR MPHO MOLEFE
|SPORTS SHOW
|CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINED
|ALEX FM
|THE SPORTS AVENUE
|PBS
|SAFM
|TOP SPORT
|COMMERCIAL
|VUMA FM
|MARAWA SPORT WORLWIDE - MSW
|SPORTS BULLETIN READER
|COMBINED
|5FM
|5 BREAKFAST
|STATION IMAGING
|CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY
|GROOT FM 90.5
|GROOT FM 90.5
|PBS
|UMHLOBOWENE FM
|UMHLOBOWENE FM
|COMMERCIAL
|KAYA 959
|KAYA 959
|TRAFFIC PRESENTER
|COMBINED
|5FM
|YONAKA THELEDI
|BEST INTERNET RADIO SHOW
|COMBINED
|CHANNEL AFRICA
|ON THE MOVE
|WEEKEND RADIO SHOW
|CAMPUS
|TUKS FM
|TUKS FM TOP 40 WITH NELISWA MHLONGO
|COMMUNITY
|MIX 93.8 FM
|THE BREAKFAST RUN WITH NKULI DANISO AND MOSA KAISER
|PBS
|LOTUS FM
|THE WEEKEND EXPLOSION WITH SHAASTRA NAGESAR
|COMMERCIAL
|567 CAPE TALK
|WEEKEND BREAKFAST WITH SARA-JAYNE MAKWALA KING
|BRIGHT STAR UNDUCTEES
|Yonaka Theledi
|Jodell Tantij
|Thato Moloto
|Jan Willem Lotz
|Ndivho Makhwanya
|Chloe van Rooyen
|HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
|Jill Stewart
|Eon DeVos
|Simon Parkinson
|Darren Scott
|Nick Grubb
|STATION MANAGERS CHOICE INDUCTEES
|Lillian Tau
|Leith Smith
|Christopher Francis
|Phakamani Mkhwanazi
|Florina Sebola
|STATION OF THE YEAR
|CAMPUS
|VOW FM
|COMMUNITY
|RADIO KHWEZI
|PBS
|LESEDI FM
|COMMERCIAL
|702
|MY STATION MOST VOTES
|Ukhozi FM
|MY STATION MOST LOYAL LISTENERS
|Hot 1027
Radio a powerful media platform
“Radio remains one of the most powerful media platforms in South Africa. It reaches diverse communities across the country, breaking down barriers and connecting people from all walks of life.
"Its accessibility allows it to inform, entertain, and empower millions, often becoming a trusted voice in communities.
"In a digital age, radio continues to evolve, blending traditional broadcast with modern platforms, making it an indispensable medium for storytelling that enriches people’s lives,” says Lyndon Barends, managing director of strategic partnerships at Arena Holdings, owners of the Radio Awards.
Celebrating 100 years
“Celebrating 100 years of radio is an incredible milestone, reflecting a century of storytelling, information sharing, and connection.
"At Telkom, we are proud to champion this legacy through the Telkom Radio Awards, which honour the pioneers and visionaries
who continue to inspire through this powerful medium,” says chief marketing officer at Telkom, Gugu Mthembu.
“As the custodians of connectivity for over a century, Telkom believes in the transformative power of communication to bring
people closer and shape a brighter future.
"True to our ethos, Possible Begins Here, we are proud of our partnership with a platform that recognises the exceptional talent that drives the radio industry forward and continues to amplify voices across South Africa and beyond.
"Congratulations to all nominees and winners on their achievements.”