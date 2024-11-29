Sappi and University of Pretoria Team Up for 'TuksRace'

TuksSport and the University of Pretoria is proud to announce that Sappi - global pulp and paper group headquartered in South Africa - has come on board as the new naming sponsor of the annual TuksRace. The well -known Pretoria 21/10km event arranged by TuksSport and TuksAthletics, is scheduled for 15 February, and the sponsorship agreement of the Sappi TuksRace will extend from 2025 to 2029.

Prof Themba Mosia, vice principal of Student Life of UP and Sappi Limited CEO, Steve Binnie

Commenting on the partnership, Sappi Limited CEO Steve Binnie said: “Sappi has a strong and long-standing relationship with the University of Pretoria. We are very excited to broaden that partnership with this new sponsorship of both the Sappi TuksRace half marathon as well as the re-introduced TuksSport Night Race sponsored by Sappi. As a company at the centre of the developing low-carbon bio economy, we have exciting career opportunities for quality students. Our existing relationship with the University stretches from scholarships to collaboration on forestry and engineering disciplines. Many might not know it, but Sappi has a building at the adjacent Innovation Hub where our scientists closely liaise with those at Tuks and CSIR. Many of our engineering scholarship holders also study at the University of Pretoria.”

"Another reason for sponsoring the event is because Sappi, as one of South Africa’s proudly homegrown global multinationals, sees TuksSport and the University of Pretoria as perfect partners to build our brand and raise our profile.” said Binnie.

Fltr: Joshua Chitsika(UP), Steven Ball(TuksSport), Prof Themba Mosia(UP), Steve Binnie(Sappi), Fergus Marupen(Sappi), Jethro Moses(TuksSport), Andre Oberholzer(Sappi)

Steven Ball (TuksSport Director) welcomed Sappi's decision to become the sponsor for what is often labelled by runners as Pretoria's ‘most loved race’. “As TuksSport and the University of Pretoria, we are extremely excited about this new partnership with Sappi as the new naming sponsor of our annual TuksRace and night race. We don’t take partnerships for granted but through collaborations such as this, we believe that we can make a huge impact not only in the race but through the race. As we unpack this relationship over the next number of years, I believe that the impact can be quite tangible through partnerships that are based on similar values. Our appreciation goes out to Sappi’s leadership for trusting in us, our sports offering and looking to join us on this journey.”

"We at the University of Pretoria believe that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind filled with clarity in a world with many distractions. We want to see our students, staff and the broader community embracing healthy living and fitness, promoting their personal well-being. When society is well, we can be prosperous,“ he concluded.

Prof Themba Mosia (UP), UP SRC Representative Hlulani Mawila and Steve Binnie(Sappi)

According to Jet Moses (TuksAthletics) he can guarantee that the Sappi TuksRace will, as has become the norm, remain one of the best-organised races in the country. “It is one of the cheapest for runners to participate in. Our challenge as race organisers is finding unique ways to create an event every runner will want to run,” he said.

The Sappi TuksRace on 15 February 2025 includes the 21.1km and 10km official races as well as a 5km and 1km fun family events. It will take place at the UP Hillcrest sporting complex and through the streets of Pretoria. Athletes who decide to run the Sappi TuksRace 21km will pass the Sappi Tech Centre at the 18km-marker watering point. The TuksSport Night Race sponsored by Sappi will take place in September on the University campus.



