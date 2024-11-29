Marketing & Media Social Media
    SA agencies shine at inaugural METAP region TikTok Ad Awards

    29 Nov 2024
    29 Nov 2024
    The first-ever winners of the METAP region TikTok Ad Awards, which encompass Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan and South Africa have been announced with South African agencies showing off their Tiktok savvy.
    VML won gold in the Community Core category dnd in the Sound On Please category, for Vodacom Hearing Challenge in the inaugural TikTok METAP region Ad Awards (Image supplied)
    VML won gold in the Community Core category dnd in the Sound On Please category, for Vodacom Hearing Challenge in the inaugural TikTok METAP region Ad Awards (Image supplied)

    VML has three placings and TBWA \ Raad and TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris were placed in two categories each (four in total) and Joe Public one.

    Bougie on a Budget

    Engage the community and show us your creative use of modest production budgets and resources through both paid and organic content with community management to create maximum impact.

    • A Mama and Baba kinda love, Chevrolet Arabia, Commonwealth//McCann
    • For The Spicy Love of Fries, KFC, TBWA\Raad
    • Reusable Ads, City Lodge, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris

    Community Core

    Celebrates the best use of creators and the community. Shows how creators can use their unique voices and content styles seamlessly within your campaign idea.

    • #MakeUpForThePayGap, ItsHerWay, Leo Burnett
    • Another Kind of Girl Math, Kız Başına, Senfonico
    • Hearing Challenge, Vodacom, VML
    • Lexus Content Lab, Al-Futtaim Lexus, Memac Ogilvy
    • Luminous630 Crash Test Live Campaign, Nivea
    • Saraylı Furnishings, QNB, Kompüter
    • You Be The Judge, Roadster Diner, TBWA\Raad

    It's the Creative for me

    Focuses on the idea and its strategy, and celebrates the brands and agencies that dared to push the boundaries of creativity with campaigns that were built TikTok-first, and showcased impactful results.

    • #MakeUpForThePayGap, ItsHerWay, Leo Burnett
    • Another Kind of Girl Math, Kız Başına, Senfonico
    • Fawazir, Chevrolet Arabia, Commonwealth//McCann
    • Feel the Fire, Chicken Licken, Joe Public
    • Saraylı Furnishings, QNB, Kompüter
    • The Comfort Chronicles Ramadan Series, Comfort, Unilever
    • The Lunch Bar Man, Lunch Bar, VML
    • Wastan in Ramadan, Chevrolet Arabia, Commonwealth//McCann

    Sound On Please!

    Celebrates campaigns that use sound as an entry-point to their creative idea. There are so many different types of sound, different uses of sound, and likewise different creative approaches to sound on TikTok.

    • Bedtime Stories, City Lodge, TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
    • Hearing Challenge, Vodacom, VML
    • Keep Asking Why, Nissan, TBWA\Raad
    • Sound off please!, Migros Yemek, unknowns: (Turkiye)
    • The Originals, KFC, TBWA\Raad

    The Trendsetter

    This category is about reimagining advertising through TikTok, showcasing innovation and the ability to captivate audiences and drive bold effective ideas through the unique utilization of ad products with a measurable impact on the platform.

    • Diriyah Season Out of Phone, Diriyah Season, FP7 McCann and UM
    • Luminous630 Crash Test Live Campaign, Nivea, Beiersdorf
    • The Comfort Chronicles Ramadan Series, Comfort, Unilever
    • The Original GameChangers, KFC, TBWA\Raad
    • This Girl, Molped, H2O United

    Celebration of creativity

    "We are thrilled to witness the first-ever TikTok Ad Awards in the region evolve into a remarkable celebration of creativity and bespoke storytelling, and the impactful campaigns that have set new benchmarks," says Shadi Kandil, general manager, global business solutions, TikTok, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central and South Asia.

    Kandil, says they received entries from a diverse range of brands and agencies, with content that created connections, tapped into wider trends and truly brought brands to life while driving significant impact.

    "Our heartfelt congratulations to the winners and medallists; we are excited to see the next wave of innovation and excellence from all of you."

    The awards programme is designed to celebrate the brands and agencies leading the way on TikTok with their creative and high-performing campaigns, embrace the unique nature of TikTok, and deliver exceptional advertising experiences.

    The Awards showcased some of the most inspiring advertising campaigns that have brought authenticity, creativity and joy to our platform while achieving groundbreaking results.

    The initiative aims to acknowledge exceptional talent and innovation within the region.

    The programme features six main categories that encompass various aspects of a successful TikTok campaign.

    social media, advertising, digital, Vodacom, KFC, Joe Public, Chicken Licken, TBWA, City Lodge, VML, social media awards, Hunt Lascaris, short-form video, TikTok
