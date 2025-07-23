Finance Section
    DA to back Appropriation Bill amid accountability demands

    The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced its support for the 2024/25 Appropriation Bill in the National Assembly on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, a pivotal piece of legislation that enables government spending for the current financial year.
    23 Jul 2025
    Source: @jsteenhuisen/X. Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen.
    The party's decision follows what it has described as a “crucial first step” in addressing accountability within Cabinet, after the dismissal of several ministers it had repeatedly called to be removed.

    Among those dismissed was former Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, and former Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala. The DA welcomed the removal of Minister Noxolo Kiviet in particular, citing longstanding concerns over her alleged mismanagement of water infrastructure and poor service delivery outcomes.

    In a statement, the DA emphasised that while its support for the Appropriation Bill does not amount to an endorsement of the Government of National Unity (GNU), it sees the recent Cabinet changes as a step in the right direction. The party reiterated its stance that public funds should only be allocated if there is clear political will to ensure ethical and effective governance.

    Crucial Budget compromise

    The Appropriation Bill is one of the most critical pieces of legislation tabled annually in Parliament, as it authorises the national government to spend public money in line with the budget. In a Parliament where no single party holds a majority, securing sufficient support for the bill has become more politically sensitive than in previous years.

    The DA’s conditional support underscores the balancing act required in the new political landscape. While the party remains opposed to several members of the GNU, including those it deems compromised, it has signalled a willingness to co-operate where governance reforms are taken seriously.

    As the GNU navigates its early days, the DA’s stance may set the tone for future negotiations and legislative co-operation — particularly on matters of fiscal responsibility, accountability, and service delivery

