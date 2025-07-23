SA’s beer industry calls for a policy change

South Africa’s beer industry is more than just a source of refreshment - it’s an economic powerhouse woven into the cultural and economic fabric of our country.

In 2023 alone, it contributed R96.4bn to GDP, generated R56.5bn in tax revenue, and supported over 210,000 jobs, according to Oxford Economics’ “Beer’s Global Economic Footprint” study.

As the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa), our mandate is to protect and promote this industry and the livelihoods it sustains. But we cannot do so without fair and forward-looking regulation - particularly when it comes to excise tax policy, which has reached an unsustainable tipping point.

Reflect: brewing under pressure

Despite its contributions, the beer industry is under increasing strain.

In the 2025/26 National Budget, excise tax on alcohol was raised by 6.75%, continuing a pattern of above-inflation hikes.

While large players may be able to absorb some of the blow, many small and craft brewers cannot - resulting in closures, job losses, and declining sector diversity.

Currently, excise and VAT together account for up to 40% of the price of a 340ml beer - exceeding the average brewer’s operating costs.

For township taverns and community brewers - often micro-entrepreneurs - this is unsustainable. These are not just businesses, they are lifelines in economically marginalised communities.

Adding fuel to the fire, several provinces have introduced steep increases in licensing fees across manufacturing and retail categories.

For small players, these increases push them closer to non-compliance, or worse, illicit activity - not out of malice, but necessity.

The illicit alcohol market is already a growing threat. According to Euromonitor, illicit alcohol consumption rose by 10% CAGR between 2017 and 2020, accounting for 22% of total consumption.

The lack of enforcement, compounded by high taxation and regulatory burdens, is inadvertently driving consumers and producers underground - eroding both public safety and tax revenue.

Recognise: building bridges, not barriers

Over the past year, Basa has deepened its collaboration with government - from social development departments to provincial liquor authorities - to reshape understanding and policy around beer.

These partnerships are starting to bear fruit, with greater openness to constructive engagement and joint problem-solving.

We’ve also completed a national beer perception study, revealing key misconceptions. Most notably, beer is widely seen as a high-alcohol product, when in reality it has one of the lowest ABVs among alcohol categories.

This insight will help us sharpen our public messaging and promote responsible consumption alternatives.

On the ground, we’re investing in skills development for tavern owners, SMME brewers, and emerging entrepreneurs - many of whom entered the trade out of economic desperation, not choice. Too often, they lack formal business training and remain stagnant for decades due to lack of access to funding, compliance know-how, and basic marketing skills.

Our support includes short courses in financial management, licensing, and social media marketing, and we’re partnering with universities to elevate brewing as a science and a career, particularly for young black South Africans and women, who remain underrepresented in the industry.

Reignite: a new vision for beer in SA

As we look ahead, our focus is threefold:



Reframe the conversation around beer - not just as a product, but as a driver of jobs, tourism, township economy development, and heritage. This is particularly crucial in the run-up to October’s Transport Month and the festive season, where we’ll be promoting low- and zero-alcohol options under the “Go Zero” campaign. Beer production pumps life into South African GDP and jobs 7 Feb 2025

Challenge the “one-size-fits-all” excise tax model. Blanket increases ignore the differences between multinational brewers and township-based micro-operators. A differentiated excise framework, or increased SMME support, is essential to level the playing field.