    SA and Nigeria need opposite approaches to their informal sectors

    Governments should harness the potential of informality as a bridge rather than a barrier to building economic resilience.
    22 Jul 2025
    22 Jul 2025
    Photo by Hauwa Abdullahi Suleiman via
    Photo by Hauwa Abdullahi Suleiman via www.pexels.com

    Nigeria and South Africa are Africa’s largest economies, and their development significantly affects their regions and the continent as a whole. Updated forecasts by the African Futures and Innovation (AFI) team at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) reveal the varying impact of the informal sector on both economies and their regions.

    South Africa’s informal sector accounts for 17% of its labour force, significantly lower than Nigeria at 68% and Africa’s average of 58%. Analysis shows how context-specific approaches to informality could contribute to inclusive economic growth and reduce unemployment.

    Compared to west Africa, southern Africa’s development has been lacklustre when unemployment is used as a yardstick. According to International Labour Organization (ILO) data, southern Africa had the highest unemployment rate globally at 33.2% in 2024.

    Continue reading the full story on Daily Maverick.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
    Let's do Biz