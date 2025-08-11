The unseen effects of PCOS, endometriosis on women's skin

A woman's reproductive health goes through several phases: there's the life-changing puberty during which she'll be introduced to the menstrual cycle and its profound impact on her hormones every month, pregnancy for those who choose motherhood, and right when she thinks she's got a handle on it, in comes menopause.

A few lucky women go through these hormonal and physical changes without much trouble, but for an increasingly larger number of women, there are concerns along the way.

From conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis, to the natural progression of menopause, gynaecological issues affect the body, the mind, and, not surprisingly, the skin.

Our skin is massively affected by our hormones, so when a woman goes through hormonal changes or suffers from a gynaecological condition, changes in her skin may occur.

And when it comes to helping women navigate hormonal fluctuations or reproductive issues, the skin is not always the healthcare provider’s priority. This results in many women struggling with skin conditions, without necessarily knowing why or what can be done about them.

This Women’s Month, we aim to increase conversations around some of these issues and to equip women with a better understanding of their bodies and their skin.

What are some of the gynaecological health conditions that affect the skin?

PCOS – Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

PCOS is a prevalent hormonal condition, affecting up to one in 10 women of reproductive age.

It involves an imbalance of hormones and the formation of small cysts on the ovaries, which may lead to infertility or difficulty conceiving, as well as a host of other concerns.

There are many symptoms associated with PCOS, including irregular periods, weight gain, excess facial or body hair, insulin resistance, and acne.

Those who suffer from PCOS may have elevated androgen levels, which can cause the skin to produce more oil, leading to clogged pores and breakouts.

These breakouts are often on the lower part of the face, including along the jawline, mouth area and upper neck. They are often deeper, more severe and slower to heal than your average pimple.

If you’ve been diagnosed with PCOS, your doctor may prescribe medication to help clear your skin.

Additionally, you should follow all the regular protocols suggested for acne-prone skin, including practising good hygiene, maintaining a healthy diet, drinking lots of water, and establishing a targeted skincare routine.

Retinol is one of the most effective ingredients in managing acne-prone skin, and is a great ingredient to look for in a serum or moisturiser. You may also want to look for a cleanser containing salicylic acid, which helps clear clogged pores and prevent breakouts.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition that occurs when tissue similar to that of the uterine lining is found outside of the uterus.

This tissue may form on the ovaries, fallopian tubes or other parts of the pelvic area.

Endometriosis may cause painful periods and pelvic pain, painful sexual intercourse, very heavy periods and fatigue. It also contributes to infertility and difficulty conceiving.

Due to the inflammatory nature of the condition and its link to hormonal fluctuations, women who have endometriosis may experience increased sebum production (which may lead to breakouts).

Because the condition is inflammatory, skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis may be triggered more frequently, and the body’s inflammatory response may also increase skin sensitivity and dryness.

But sadly, that’s not all. One of the lesser talked about, but common symptoms of endometriosis, is dark circles under the eyes.

The condition does not directly cause the dark circles, but it may exacerbate them. Endometriosis is often linked to iron deficiency and anaemia, which may lead to skin appearing paler, making the blood vessels below the eyes more visible.

Fatigues, one of the symptoms of endometriosis, can also contribute to the appearance of dark circles.

With treatment for endometriosis, your dark circles should become less noticeable. However, there are a few things you can do at home to make them less visible.

This includes getting enough sleep, elevating your head with pillows while sleeping to prevent fluid from pooling under your eyes, gently massaging the area to encourage drainage, and incorporating a quality eye cream into your routine.

Menopause

Menopause brings about many changes, and, for most women, the skin is one of the first areas to reveal this shift.

During menopause, the female body experiences a rapid decline in the hormone oestrogen. This hormone is responsible for various functions, including increasing blood flow through skin capillaries.

When oestrogen levels decline, blood flow through the dermal capillaries declines, meaning fewer nutrients are transported to the skin’s surface.

A key effect of this hormonal decline is epidermal atrophy — a condition where the epidermis, or top layer of skin, thins due to a reduced number of epidermal cells.

This leads to the thinning and sagging of the skin. This process is accelerated in areas exposed to sunlight and gravity, such as the face, neck, and hands, where skin becomes prone to wrinkling and loss of firmness.

As a result, women going through menopause often experience increased signs of ageing. Some of the key ingredients menopausal women need to include in their skincare regimes include hyaluronic acid for hydration, antioxidants and moisturising ingredients like ceramides.

The effects of gynaecological issues on the skin are not always straightforward to combat; however, with the right products and healthy lifestyle choices, it is possible to enjoy clearer, healthier and younger-looking skin, despite your health concerns.

With more awareness and education, we can empower women to understand their bodies better and live healthier, longer lives.