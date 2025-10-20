South Africa
ICT Cloud
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Social PlacesASUSBET SoftwareRealm DigitalDomains.co.zaTishala CommunicationsBullion PR & CommunicationOnPoint PRHOSTAFRICABluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Major AWS outage hits websites and apps, SA among affected

Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure providers, suffered a major outage on Monday, 20 October, affecting services and applications globally. The disruption primarily hit the US-East-1 region, resulting in increased error rates and slower performance across multiple AWS systems.
20 Oct 2025
20 Oct 2025
Major AWS outage hits websites and apps, SA among affected

According to AWS’s official Health Dashboard:

“We are experiencing increased error rates and latencies across multiple AWS services in the US-East-1 Region due to DNS resolution issues impacting the DynamoDB API endpoint.”

The issue affected services that rely on DynamoDB and interconnected systems, including IAM updates and DynamoDB Global Tables.

AWS engineers have implemented initial mitigations, and early signs of recovery have been observed for some affected services.

However, intermittent failures and latency may continue as the company works toward full restoration (AWS Health Dashboard).

Globally, major platforms dependent on AW, including gaming, social media, and creative tools, experienced disruptions.

While AWS has not released specific information about regional impact, various reports indicated that South African users may have encountered difficulties accessing online services, from banking platforms to video conferencing and gaming applications.

These reports have not been independently verified, but they highlight the potential reach of the outage.

In a statement addressing the incident, AWS noted:

“Our engineers are actively investigating the root cause of the issue and are working to restore full service as quickly as possible. We apologise for the impact this may have on customers and thank them for their patience.”

Locally, industry observers say the outage underscores the growing dependence of South African businesses and consumers on cloud infrastructure.

Read more: Amazon Web Services, AWS
Share this article
NextOptions
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz